Donnerstag, 24. März 2022, 12:40:11
SchottlandIslayVerkostungsnotiz

Serge verkostet: Neun „Verkleidete“ – womöglich aus Laphroaig

...oder solche, die vielleicht welche sind, aber diesen Namen nicht tragen...

Ein Laphroaig muss nicht immer Laphroaig heißen, und manchmal muss es auch keiner sein, obwohl der medizinische Geschmack darauf hindeuten könnte – aber mit Sicherheit kann man das nicht sagen, selbst Serge nicht.

Heute hat er neun dieser indifferent benannten Abfüllungen von Unabhängigen im Glas – von denen zumindest der Islay-Ursprung feststeht, und bis auf eine davon, die zumindest im „guten“ Bereich landet, können ihn diese begeistern.

Hier die tabellarische Auflistung der Verkostung:

AbfüllungPunkte

Islay Vintage Cask 26 yo 1993/2019 (52.4%, Glen Castle, Asia, 202 bottles)90
A Secret Islay 8 yo 2013/2021 (53.3%, Wu Dram Clan, PX hogshead, 264 bottles)82
Shh… ecret Islay 21 yo 1999/2021 (59.8%, The Whisky Jury, refill barrel, cask #TWJ-L-1999, 250 bottles)88
Islay Single Malt 30 yo 1990/2021 (49.8%, The Whisky Jury for Nanyang Whisky, Singapore, refill barrel, cask #4404302, 242 bottles)91
Islay Single Malt 30 yo 1990/2021 (51.5%, The Whisky Jury, refill barrel, cask #4404303, 264 bottles)91
Secret Islay 2011/2021 (53.3%, Michiel Wigman and The Malt Affair, Singapore, East meets West, Port barrique, 200 bottles)87
Grace Ile 25 yo (48%, The Character of Islay Whisky Company, 2020)87
Secret Islay 31 yo 1989/2021 (52.1%, Thompson Bros. for Kirsch Import, Germany, bourbon barrel, 250 bottles)92
Islay Single Malt 30 yo 1990/2021 (49%, Thompson Bros. for the Nectar’s 15th Anniversary, Belgium, 250 bottles)89
