Serge verkostet: Neun „Verkleidete“ – womöglich aus Laphroaig

Ein Laphroaig muss nicht immer Laphroaig heißen, und manchmal muss es auch keiner sein, obwohl der medizinische Geschmack darauf hindeuten könnte – aber mit Sicherheit kann man das nicht sagen, selbst Serge nicht.
Heute hat er neun dieser indifferent benannten Abfüllungen von Unabhängigen im Glas – von denen zumindest der Islay-Ursprung feststeht, und bis auf eine davon, die zumindest im „guten“ Bereich landet, können ihn diese begeistern.
Hier die tabellarische Auflistung der Verkostung:
|Abfüllung
|Punkte
|Islay Vintage Cask 26 yo 1993/2019 (52.4%, Glen Castle, Asia, 202 bottles)
|90
|A Secret Islay 8 yo 2013/2021 (53.3%, Wu Dram Clan, PX hogshead, 264 bottles)
|82
|Shh… ecret Islay 21 yo 1999/2021 (59.8%, The Whisky Jury, refill barrel, cask #TWJ-L-1999, 250 bottles)
|88
|Islay Single Malt 30 yo 1990/2021 (49.8%, The Whisky Jury for Nanyang Whisky, Singapore, refill barrel, cask #4404302, 242 bottles)
|91
|Islay Single Malt 30 yo 1990/2021 (51.5%, The Whisky Jury, refill barrel, cask #4404303, 264 bottles)
|91
|Secret Islay 2011/2021 (53.3%, Michiel Wigman and The Malt Affair, Singapore, East meets West, Port barrique, 200 bottles)
|87
|Grace Ile 25 yo (48%, The Character of Islay Whisky Company, 2020)
|87
|Secret Islay 31 yo 1989/2021 (52.1%, Thompson Bros. for Kirsch Import, Germany, bourbon barrel, 250 bottles)
|92
|Islay Single Malt 30 yo 1990/2021 (49%, Thompson Bros. for the Nectar’s 15th Anniversary, Belgium, 250 bottles)
|89