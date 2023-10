Amber Beverage Group (ABG) baut um 35 Millionen Euro neue Brennerei bei Dunleckney, Irland

“In keeping with our growth ambitions as a rapidly growing global spirits company, once commissioned our distillery will enable ABG to become one of the major global producers of Irish whiskey and to leverage the exceptional growth the category is predicted to continue to experience for the foreseeable future.

“We will preserve the heritage of the historic site at Dunleckney, while introducing high-end production capabilities, married with a modern design to excite the senses of visitors to what will become a leading distillery and brand home for our whiskeys.”

Jekaterina Stuģe, CEO of Amber Beverage Group