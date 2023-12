Neu von Walsh Whiskey: The Irishman – Legacy

Nose: A luscious bouquet of red and black fruits. All cherry and blackberry. Hints of oak and leather too. Subtle but making themselves known among the fruitiness.

Taste: An earthiness that invites exploration. Elegant Peach sweetness on the palette. Hints of chocolate, creamy mouth feel, a twist of bay leaf.

Finish: Like a warm Provence sunset. One to savour.

Originale Tasting Notes