Bernard Walsh (Walsh Whiskey) bei den Irish Whiskey Association’s 2022 Chairman’s Awards ausgezeichnet

Die Chairman’s Awards der Irish Whiskey Association zeichnen Menschen aus, die sich um den irischen Whiskey verdient gemacht haben und werden alle zwei Jahre verliehen. Einer der Preisträger in diesem Jahr ist Bernard Walsh, Gründer von Walsh Whiskey. Über ihn und die anderen aktuellen Preisträger mehr in der nachfolgenden Pressemitteilung, die wie von Walsh Whiskey bekommen haben:

Walsh Whiskey’s Bernard Walsh Recognised at Irish Whiskey Association’s 2022 Chairman’s Awards

November 18th 2022 – Walsh Whiskey’s Co-Founder & Managing Director Bernard Walsh was among eight individuals (two posthumously) recognised for their outstanding contributions to the Irish whiskey industry at the Irish Whiskey Association’s Chairman’s Awards ceremony which took place in Dublin, Ireland, last night.

Drinks Ireland | Irish Whiskey Association is the representative association for the Irish whiskey industry. The Association’s Chairman’s Awards take place biennially and were, this year, awarded by Chairman John Quinn, Global Brand Ambassador for Tullamore Dew. The awards recognise the people, distilleries and industry partners that have made an outstanding contribution to the development of the Irish whiskey industry and category. Bernard Walsh has played a leading role in the establishment of the Drinks Ireland | Irish Whiskey Association.

Bernard Walsh – ©Thomas Sunderland Photography

Making the award to Bernard Walsh, John Quinn said:

“Bernard developed the successful Writer’s Tears’ and The Irishman brands which have attracted international sales success. In doing so, Bernard paved the way for the expansion and global growth of premium brands from new entrants to the top of our industry. Bernard was also a founder and a former Chairman of the Irish Whiskey Association and during his term he oversaw the publication of the ‘Vision for Irish Whiskey’ strategy. For all of these reasons, and more, he is a most worthy recipient of this award.”

Accepting his award: Bernard Walsh said:

“I’ve been lucky in the people I’ve worked with from the start, people better and more knowledgeable than myself, who stretched me and allowed me to grow into the industry. From our employees, some who have been with me from the start over 20 years ago, to our highly experienced Board of Directors. It’s amazing what can be achieved with a few good people. Not least my wife Rosemary for her 23 years of tireless work. This is an award as much for Rosemary as it is for myself.”

The Walsh Whiskey team are delighted for Bernard, Rosemary and their family and congratulate him on his well-deserved recognition for his outstanding contribution to the Irish whiskey industry to date. Together we look forward to exciting times ahead for Irish Whiskey.

The other recipients of 2022 IWA Chairman’s Awards were:

Ally Alpine, Managing Director Celtic Whiskey.

Colum Egan, Master Distiller and Site Director, Bushmills Distillery.

Hugh Gaynor, Operations & Facilities Manager, Kilbeggan Distillery.

Brendan Monks, retired Master of Maturation at Middleton Distillery.

Jayne Murphy, formerly Senior Marketing Manager, Prestige Irish Whiskey, Irish Distillers.

Posthumously