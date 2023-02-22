Neu: The Irishman Vintage Cask 2023

Walsh Whiskey stellt heute in einer englschsprachigen Presseaussendung ihre neue Abfüllung The Irishman Vintage Cask 2023. Hierfür wurden dreifach destillierter gereifter Single Malt und gereifter Single Pot Still Whiskey miteinander vermählt. Die Fässer wurden vom Gründer von The Irishman, Bernard Walsh, ausgewählt. Der Jahrgang 2023 ist nicht kältefiltriert und mit 55,3 % vol abgefüllt. Der empfohlene Verkaufspreis beträgt 145 €. The Irishman Vintage Cask 2023 ist weltweit auf 8.400 Flaschen limitiert, davon 1.200 Flaschen für die Vereinigten Staaten und 7.200 Flaschen für den Rest der Welt.

Alles Weitere, wie zum Beispiel die offiziellen Tasting Notes, in der Pressemitteilung:

Release of the 2023/ 15th Edition of The Irishman Vintage Cask

5th Release of rare, prestige cask strength (55.3% ABV) whiskey limited to 8,400 bottles worldwide (1,200 bottles USA and 7,200 bottles RoW – including: Canada, Ireland, France, the UK, South Africa and Asia).

Carlow, Ireland – 22 February 2023: The 2023 vintage of The Irishman Vintage Cask, a rare cask strength Irish whiskey expression, from Walsh Whiskey (Amber Beverage Group’s centre of whiskey excellence), has been released. This year’s vintage is limited to 8,400 bottles worldwide, with 1,200 bottles assigned to the United States, and 7,200 bottles for the Rest of the World including: Canada, Ireland, France, the UK, South Africa and Asia. The 2023 vintage is the 15th annual release since 2008, when it became the first triple-distilled Cask Strength Irish whiskey released in over half a century.

The Irishman 2023 Vintage Cask is a renowned marriage of triple distilled aged Single Malt and aged Single Pot Still whiskey. The exceptional casks used for this annual vintage are hand-selected by The Irishman’s founder, Bernard Walsh. Each year offers a completely new distillation and vintage to explore. The 2023 vintage is non-chill-filtered and bottled at 55.3% ABV. The recommended retail price is €145/US$155.

Describing the 15th edition of The Irishman Vintage Cask, Bernard Walsh said: “The Irishman Cask Strength is a labour of love. This blend of purely premium, aged Single Malt and Single Pot Still, recreates one of Irish Whiskey’s greatest 19th century traditions, which The Irishman first brought back in 2008. This year’s proud offering is bottled at 55.3% ABV. The 2023 edition of The Irishman Vintage Cask is a strong, complex and inviting exploration.”

Stockists and distributors of The Irishman internationally can be identified through the search function on the website walshwhiskey.com

Tasting Notes

Nose: Orchard fruits, vanilla and nuttiness.

Palate: Peach, apple blossom, fig and honey.

Finish: Oak spices and toasted almonds