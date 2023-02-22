Serge verkostet: Nochmals weitere Ardmore

|Ardmore 2010/2021 (60.4%, Signatory Vintage, Seasons Winter 2021, 2nd fill sherry butt finish, cask #4, 723 bottles)
|85
|Ardmore 12 yo 2009/2021 (57.7%, Whisky Is The Limit, 1st fill bourbon barrel, cask #261B/2009)
|85
|Ardmore 3 yo 2013/2017 (61.6%, Cadenhead, Cask Ends, bourbon hogshead)
|85
|Ardmore 11 yo 2008/2019 (59.4%, The Bookinist, Latour-Martillac finish, 2016 bottles)
|78
|Ardmore 23 yo 1997/2021 (55.1%, The Single Malts of Scotland, hogshead, cask #901281, 238 bottles)
|90
|Ardmore 13 yo 2008/2022 (56.3%, Single Cask Collection, ex-Laphroaig cask, cask #709240, 233 bottles)
|87
|Ardmore 15 yo 1997/2012 (58.5%, Gordon & MacPhail Reserve for Van Wees, refill sherry hogshead, cask #900669, 312 bottles)
|86
|Ardmore 13 yo 2008/2022 (56%, The Whisky Barrel, This Is Really Spectacular, ex-Laphroaig cask, cask #TWB1031, 135 bottles)
|85
|Ardmore 10 yo 2010/2020 (59.4%, Deerstalker, The Wild Scotland Collection, barrel, cask #804043, 234 bottles)
|85
|Ardmore 7 yo 2009/2017 (59.6%, Archive, ex-Laphroaig barrel, cask #709301, 249 bottles)
|82
|Ardmore 22 yo 2000/2022 (54.9%, WhiskySponge, refill hogshead / 1st fill Sherry finish, 541 bottles)
|88
|Ardmore 8 yo 2013/2021 (56%, Double V, 2nd fill Marsala barrique, cask #591, 273 bottles)
|84
|Ardmore 10 yo 2010/2021 (60.4%, James Eadie, USA exclusive, refill bourbon barrel, cask #802944, 164 bottles)
|85