Mittwoch, 22. Februar 2023, 13:52:02
HighlandsVerkostungsnotiz

Serge verkostet: Nochmals weitere Ardmore

Auch heute wieder unabhängige Abfüllungen, erneut wieder in zufälliger Reihenfolge, mit sehr soliden Bewertungen im 80er-Bereich – bis auf zwei Ausnahmen

Es wurde zwar angekündigt, dass sich wirklich viele noch zu verkostende Ardmore im Whiskyfun-Hauptquartier angesammelt haben. Doch mit ein dritter Session mit weiteren 13 unabhängigen Abfüllungen war nicht unbedingt zu rechnen. Deshalb auch heute wieder, ohne bestimmte Reihenfolge, in lockerer Zufälligkeit hintereinander, mit sehr soliden Bewertungen im 80er-Bereich, bis auf je eine Ausnahme nach oben und nach unten: jede Menge Ardmore, in der Summe ganze 13. In der tabellarischen Darstellung sieht es dann so aus:

AbfüllungPunkte

Ardmore 2010/2021 (60.4%, Signatory Vintage, Seasons Winter 2021, 2nd fill sherry butt finish, cask #4, 723 bottles)85
Ardmore 12 yo 2009/2021 (57.7%, Whisky Is The Limit, 1st fill bourbon barrel, cask #261B/2009)85
Ardmore 3 yo 2013/2017 (61.6%, Cadenhead, Cask Ends, bourbon hogshead)85
Ardmore 11 yo 2008/2019 (59.4%, The Bookinist, Latour-Martillac finish, 2016 bottles)78
Ardmore 23 yo 1997/2021 (55.1%, The Single Malts of Scotland, hogshead, cask #901281, 238 bottles)90
Ardmore 13 yo 2008/2022 (56.3%, Single Cask Collection, ex-Laphroaig cask, cask #709240, 233 bottles)87
Ardmore 15 yo 1997/2012 (58.5%, Gordon & MacPhail Reserve for Van Wees, refill sherry hogshead, cask #900669, 312 bottles)86
Ardmore 13 yo 2008/2022 (56%, The Whisky Barrel, This Is Really Spectacular, ex-Laphroaig cask, cask #TWB1031, 135 bottles)85
Ardmore 10 yo 2010/2020 (59.4%, Deerstalker, The Wild Scotland Collection, barrel, cask #804043, 234 bottles)85
Ardmore 7 yo 2009/2017 (59.6%, Archive, ex-Laphroaig barrel, cask #709301, 249 bottles)82
Ardmore 22 yo 2000/2022 (54.9%, WhiskySponge, refill hogshead / 1st fill Sherry finish, 541 bottles)88
Ardmore 8 yo 2013/2021 (56%, Double V, 2nd fill Marsala barrique, cask #591, 273 bottles)84
Ardmore 10 yo 2010/2021 (60.4%, James Eadie, USA exclusive, refill bourbon barrel, cask #802944, 164 bottles)85
