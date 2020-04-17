Freitag, 17. April 2020, 17:48:40
PR: Pearse Lyons versteigert seltenes Set für St. James‘ Hospital und Pflegekräfte

Das Set ist vom verstorbenen Dr. Pearse Lyons und dem Master Distiller Jack O’Shea signiert. Falls Sie mitbieten wollen: Link im Artikel

Die Dubliner Destillerie Pearse Lyons versteigert auf irishwhiskeyauctions.ie ein Set der ersten Whiskeys der Brennerei mit dem Autogramm des leider schon verstorbenen Dr. Pearse Lyons – zugunsten des St. James‘ Hospitals und der dort gegen Covid-19 kämpfenden Ärzte und Pfleger.

Wenn Sie bei der Auktion dabei sein wollen, dann finden Sie in der nachfolgenden Pressemitteilung die Verlinkung auf die Webseite der Versteigerung:

Pearse Lyons Distillery auctions rare Irish Whiskey collection to benefit healthcare heroes

Proceeds from the virtual auction of a Batch No. 1 Pearse Irish Whiskey Collector’s Edition set will benefit St. James’ Hospital and frontline workers battling COVID-19 

[DUBLIN, Ireland] — Healthcare professionals around the world are working tirelessly to care for patients and communities amid the COVID-19 crisis. In an effort to support the frontline workers battling the virus, Pearse Lyons Distillery is auctioning off a Batch No. 1 Pearse Irish Whiskey Collector’s Edition set. Proceeds from the highest bid will be donated to the St. James’s Hospital Foundation, which funds resources for doctors, nurses, researchers and staff. The virtual auction will begin on Friday, April 17, at 5 p.m. GMT, and bids can be made for seven days.

The four-bottle collection is valued at over €699 and includes The Original, Distiller’s Choice, Founder’s Choice and Cooper’s Select whiskeys. The set is signed by the late Dr. Pearse Lyons, founder of Pearse Lyons Distillery, and Jack O’Shea, master distiller. 

“My father knew better than anyone that good whiskey brings people together,”

said Dr. Mark Lyons, president and CEO of Alltech and son of Pearse Lyons.

“What better way to unite — even at a distance — than in support of our healthcare professionals? This auction reflects the humanitarian spirit of Pearse Lyons Distillery and of Pearse Lyons.”

Bids for the Batch No. 1 Pearse Irish Whiskey Collector’s Edition set can be made here.

Vorheriger ArtikelPapst Franziskus: „Whisky ist das wahre Weihwasser“

