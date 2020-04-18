Samstag, 18. April 2020, 12:00:44
Fèis Ile 2020 wird virtuell – erste Ankündigung veröffentlicht

Eine Woche lang werden Veranstaltungen virtuell stattfinden - von Destillerieführungen über Musik und Tastings

Dass sich etwas in Sachen Fèis Ile 2020 tut, haben unsere Leser gestern bereits aus einer Ankündigung der Destillerie Bunnahabhain erfahren können. Nun hat auch die offizielle Facebook-Seite des Festivals ein Statement zum Festival veröffentlicht, das ein virtuelles Festival vom 22. Mai bis zum 31. Mai ankündigt (man hat auch ein kleines animiertes Filmchen zum Thema erstellt, das sie auf Facebook sehen können). Dort wird wohl jede Destillerie so wie auch im „wirklichen Leben“ einen Tag bekommen, an dem sie im Mittelpunkt des Festivals steht – aber auch verschiedene Veranstaltungen werden online übertragen werden, wie Musik und Tanz, virtuelle Destillerietouren und Tastings.

Man verspricht, die genauen Termine der virtuellen Veranstaltungen bekannt zu geben, sobald sie fixiert sind, und diesem Versprechen schließen wir uns natürlich an.

Hier der Originaltext der Ankündigung auf Facebook:

Our festival is so important to us and our island, we’re taking it online! We’ll bring as much of the festival as we can to you in your homes – safely of course!

We’re still planning, so please save any questions you have for now and keep a lookout for updates!

See you soon! (online of course!)


Announcing – The Virtual Fèis Ìle Friday 22ndth May to Sunday 31ST May.
Featuring: online distillery days, music & dancing, virtual tours & tastings. All live – from our home to yours.
Important! Please do not come to Islay. There will be no festival bottlings on sale here.
Please do not contact the Distilleries yet, they’re all closed.
But please do…
Get excited
Keep watching for updates
Tell your friends
Stay safe at home
Plan your next Islay visit!
As soon as events are confirmed, we’ll let you know. Promise!

