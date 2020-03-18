Mittwoch, 18. März 2020, 17:55:28
HintergrundSchottlandIslay

Feis Ile 2020 auf Islay abgesagt

Das beliebte Festival wird in diesem Jahr nicht stattfinden. Alle Brennereien auf Islay haben ihre Besucherzentren geschlossen.

Es ist soweit: Wegen der aktuellen Corona-Krise ist das Festival auf Islay nun endgültig abgesagt. Eine Ersatztermin wird es nicht geben:

Following Scottish Government guidelines, with deep regret, we announce that Fèis Ìle 2020 is cancelled.

We are devastated to have to announce this. We love our festival and welcoming people from around the world. We have considered the impact on islanders, local businesses and visitors alike.

We have made this decision after lengthy discussions between the Committee and our distillery partners, and have concluded no other option was viable.

Please continue to support our island and we look forward to seeing you for Fèis Ìle 2021.

Finally, to those who have bought tickets direct from Fèis Ìle, you
will be contacted by our volunteers in the next 14 days. Please be patient and we will be in touch. Thank you.

Zudem haben bereits alle Brennereien auf der Insel ihre Besucherzentren geschlossen – als letzte Destillerie hat nun auch Kilchoman mit heutigem Datum die Schließung vorgenommen.

Für die extrem stark vom Reiseverkehr abhängige Insel ist das eine besonders prekäre Situation – die Destillerien selbst schaffen ja in der Produktion nur relativ wenige Arbeitsplätze (einzige Ausnahme: Bruichladdich), die meisten Einwohner leben direkt oder indirekt vom Tourismus. Man darf also mit massiven Einnahmeausfällen rechnen – und mit schwierigen Situationen für viele Familien.

