Ab Montag: Lagavulin and Caol Ila Fèis Ìle 2020 Bottlings

Am Montag um 17 Uhr unserer Zeit können die Feis Ile Abfüllungen von Caol Ila und Lagavulin online von Diageo bezogen werden – nachdem man sie ja in diesem Jahr nicht auf Islay selbst besorgen konnte. Leider, und das muss man voraussenden, nur dann, wenn man für den Versand eine UK-Adresse angeben kann – aus zollrechtlichen Gründen. Aber vielleicht hat man ja Freunde, die die Flaschen weiterleiten können…

Vom Caol Ila gibt es 6000 Flaschen, vom Lagavulin wurden 3000 Flaschen abgefüllt. Beide Flaschen können wir Ihnen hier im Detail vorstellen, mit den englischsprachigen Tasting Notes:

Lagavulin 20 Years Old Fèis Ìle 2020

Alkoholgehalt: 54%

Fass: Refill & PX/Oloroso treated hogsheads

Limitierung: 6000

Preis: £190

In Brief: A classic mature Lagavulin with a delightfully subtle extra twist of richness and power on the palate and in the finish. A powerful, smoothly sweet-smoky and delicious Lagavulin, from casks skillfully combined to enhance its spicy richness whilst keeping the keynote aromas and tastes.

Appearance: 18 carat gold. Good beading.

Nose: Feisty, with initial prickle and a spicy top note. Water brings up those pungent Lagavulin aromas of cake mix, digestive biscuits, linseed oil and eucalyptus. Scented bonfire smoke.

Body: Medium to full.

Palate: At natural strength, smooth in texture with an immediately powerful sweet and smoky taste. Waves of smoke, and fruity in the development. Drying lightly. Good at natural strength and also with a drop of water, which makes this a richly textured, sweet and smoky dram.

Finish: Long, warming and drying, leaving a pleasant smokiness on the breath. Water softens the effect, while still leaving a pleasantly smoky aftertaste.

Caol Ila 16 Years Old Fèis Ìle 2020

Alkoholgehalt: 53.9%

Fass: Refill then Amoroso-treated hogsheads

Limitierung: 3000

Preis: £120

In Brief: A richer Caol Ila with subtle aromas and sweet cleansing flavours on the palate. A powerful, smoothly sweet and delicious Caol Ila, its classic sweetness and power enhanced by secondary maturation.

Appearance: 18 carat gold. Long legs.

Nose: Some prickle at first and a sweet top note. Water brings up antiseptic notes reminiscent of carbolic soap.

Body: Medium.

Palate: At natural strength, rich and thick in texture with an immediately very sweet, powerful taste. The spiciness of stem ginger and deep fruitiness, backed by faint smoke. Good at natural strength and softened with a drop of water, a deliciously sweet and gingery dram.

Finish: Rich, long and lasting. Leaves a delicious aftertaste.