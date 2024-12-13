Thomond Gate aus Limerick veröffentlicht „The Nightingale“ Single Malt

Catherina Hayes, die „Nachtingall von Limerick“, stand Pate für den neuen gesourcten Single Malt von Thomond Gate. Für ihn kamen zwei Fässer zum Einsatz, in einer nicht ganz üblichen Kombination: Amarone und Stout.

Was Sie von diesem Whiskey, den Sie um 81 Euro auch im Onlineshop von Thomond Gate erwerben können, geschmacklich erwarten können, finden Sie in der nachfolgenden Information:

Available to Buy Online & In Store Now – Exclusive Release of ‚The Nightingale‘

This Christmas, Thomond Gate Limerick Whiskey invites you to celebrate the season of joy and wonder with the launch of an extraordinary whiskey: The Nightingale.



This special edition whiskey pays tribute to the legendary soprano Catherine Hayes, Limerick’s very own “Irish Nightingale,” whose voice captivated audiences worldwide in the 19th century.

Honouring the renowned Catherine Hayes, known fondly as The Nightingale of Limerick, this release mirrors her harmonious blending of Irish spirit and Italian artistry. Catherine’s mesmerising soprano once graced the grand opera houses of Italy and the Courts of Royalty, inspiring us to create a whiskey to embody her legacy. Our journey took us to the serene Amarone vineyards of Northern Italy, where we selected casks which reflected this tranquil landscape and paired them with the robust character of Irish Stout casks.

The result is a refined marriage of a Stout – finished Single Malt entwined with an Amarone – finished Single Malt, symbolising Catherine’s love for both her native Ireland and her adopted Italy.

Tasting Notes

Nose : A bouquet of vanilla and honeycomb melds with roasted coffee and dark chocolate hints, enriched by whispers of dried dark fruits.

Palate : The smooth malty entrance transitions into a blend of dark roast bitterness and sweet black cherries, nuanced by spicy nutmeg undertones.

Finish: A long, evolving finish with soft bitterness and refined spiciness, accompanied by subtle earthiness and lingering dark fruit notes, inviting a journey to the next sip.

Presented in a stunning limited-edition tube, The Nightingale is as visually captivating as it is flavourful. It is a flavourful ode to Catherine Hayes’ narrative, encapsulating a melodious marriage of two rich cultural legacies.



Limited bottles of The Nightingale are available now to purchase for €81* online & also In Store through Irish Malts, the Celtic Whiskey Shop and Fine Wines on Roches Street in Limerick. Be the first to secure this highly anticipated offering.

Celebrate this Christmas with the harmonious spirit of The Nightingale Release, a whiskey that honours the remarkable legacy of Catherine Hayes while encapsulating the festive spirit of family, friendship, and joy.

Sláinte!