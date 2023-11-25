Whiskyfun: Angus verkostet ein Dutzend Whiskys aus Bowmore – Teil 1

Bowmore 17 yo 2003/2021 (54.9%, Elixir Distillers ‚The Single Malts of Scotland‘, cask #93, barrel, 172 bottles) 88

Bowmore 17 yo 2003/2021 (57.8%, Elixir Distillers ‚The Single Malts of Scotland‘, cask #81, barrel, 209 bottles) 87

Bowmore 19 yo 2002/2021 (50.4%, Cadenhead ‚Authentic Collection‘, bourbon hogshead, 180 bottles) 88

Bowmore 17 yo 2002/2020 (54.9%, The Character of Islay Whisky Company ‚The Stories of Wind and Wave‘) 91

Bowmore 16 yo 2001/2017 (54.8%, Cadenhead ‚175th Anniversary‘ for Whisky Shop Baden, hogshead, 294 bottles) 88

Bowmore 18 yo 2001/2020 (50.8%, The Character of Islay Whisky Company ‚The Stories of Wind & Wave‘, refill bourbon barrel, cask #11715) 91

Bowmore 18 yo 2001/2020 (55.4%, The Character of Islay Whisky Company ‚The Stories of Wind & Wave‘, refill bourbon barrel, cask #11714) 91

Bowmore 21 yo 2001/2022 (51.6%, Douglas Laing ‚XOP‘ for The Whisky Exchange, #DL16464, refill sherry butt, 514 bottles) 89

Bowmore 16 yo 1998 (59.9%, Scotch Malt Whisky Society 3.236 ‚Heathery smoke drifting by the shore‘, refill barrel, 141 bottles) 89

Bowmore 23 yo 1997 (43.7%, Club Qing ‚Fairy Tale Series‘, sherry butt, 189 bottles) 88

Bowmore 29 yo 1992/2021 (44.5%, Claxton’s, bourbon hogshead) 89