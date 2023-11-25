Whiskyfun: Angus verkostet ein Dutzend Whiskys aus Bowmore – Teil 1

Bowmore findet man in wohl jeder gewachsenen Whiskysammlung – und wer Islay besucht, der kommt an dieser ikonischen Brennerei nicht vorbei. Und Abfüllungen wie die Black Bowmore sind Legende, um es einmal vorsichtig auszurücken.
Angus MacRaild hat heute ein Dutzend Bowmore unter die Lupe genommen, und keine der Bewertungen liegt unter 87 Punkten – es muss also ein kleines Volksfest gewesen sein, diese Whiskys zu verkosten und zu beschreiben. Wir werden sehen, ob sich das im wohl bald erscheinenden zweiten Teil so fortsetzt.
Den Überblick über die aktuelle Verkostung gibt Ihnen wie immer unsere zusammenfassende Tabelle:
|Abfüllung
|Punkte
|Bowmore 17 yo 2003/2021 (54.9%, Elixir Distillers ‚The Single Malts of Scotland‘, cask #93, barrel, 172 bottles)
|88
|Bowmore 17 yo 2003/2021 (57.8%, Elixir Distillers ‚The Single Malts of Scotland‘, cask #81, barrel, 209 bottles)
|87
|Bowmore 19 yo 2002/2021 (50.4%, Cadenhead ‚Authentic Collection‘, bourbon hogshead, 180 bottles)
|88
|Bowmore 17 yo 2002/2020 (54.9%, The Character of Islay Whisky Company ‚The Stories of Wind and Wave‘)
|91
|Bowmore 16 yo 2001/2017 (54.8%, Cadenhead ‚175th Anniversary‘ for Whisky Shop Baden, hogshead, 294 bottles)
|88
|Bowmore 18 yo 2001/2020 (50.8%, The Character of Islay Whisky Company ‚The Stories of Wind & Wave‘, refill bourbon barrel, cask #11715)
|91
|Bowmore 18 yo 2001/2020 (55.4%, The Character of Islay Whisky Company ‚The Stories of Wind & Wave‘, refill bourbon barrel, cask #11714)
|91
|Bowmore 21 yo 2001/2022 (51.6%, Douglas Laing ‚XOP‘ for The Whisky Exchange, #DL16464, refill sherry butt, 514 bottles)
|89
|Bowmore 16 yo 1998 (59.9%, Scotch Malt Whisky Society 3.236 ‚Heathery smoke drifting by the shore‘, refill barrel, 141 bottles)
|89
|Bowmore 23 yo 1997 (43.7%, Club Qing ‚Fairy Tale Series‘, sherry butt, 189 bottles)
|88
|Bowmore 29 yo 1992/2021 (44.5%, Claxton’s, bourbon hogshead)
|89
|Bowmore 18 yo 1993 (61.6%, The Whisky Exchange ‚Masterpieces‘, refill hogshead, 195 bottles)
|91
Und weil Bowmore einfach eine schöne Brennerei ist, gibt es hier statt einem Bild gleich mehrere von unserem vorletzten Besuch dort im Juli dieses Jahres…: