Zana Möhlmann ist „Global Bartender of the Year“ bei Diageo World Class

Zana Möhlmann aus Singapur wurde im Rahmen der „Diageo World Class“ zum „Global Bartender of the Year 2026“ gekürt. Der Wettbewerb startete am 5. Februar mir der Entry Challenge, Signature Spirit hierfür war Johnnie Walker Black Ruby (wir berichteten). Vom 18. bis zum 23. Oktober fand jetzt das Global Final unter dem Motto „Scotland Served“ natürlich in Schottland statt. Hier setzte sich die gebürtige Niederländerin, die in der Bar „East47“ im Conrad Singapore Orchard tätig ist, gegen Mitbewerber aus 49 Ländern durch.

Zana wird nun ein Jahr lang als Botschafterin für Diageo und dessen Marken weltweit ihr Können unter Beweis stellen. Zudem wird sie erstmals gemeinsam mit Diageo einen „Ready-to-Drink“-Cocktail entwickeln, der im kommenden Jahr in verschiedenen Märkten auf den Markt kommen soll. Zum Gewinn gehört außerdem eine komplett finanzierte Reise zum „World Class“-Weltfinale 2027.

Wie der Wettbewerb ablief, und womit Zana Möhlmann die Jury überzeugen konnte, nachfolgend in der Pressemitteilung von Diageo:

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Global Bartender of the year crowned at Diageo World Class

EDINBURGH, 23rd October 2026: Zana Möhlmann from Singapore has been crowned Diageo World Class Global Bartender of the Year 2026 at the world’s biggest cocktail competition, taking top place among finalists from six continents.

Möhlmann of East47 at Conrad Singapore Orchard combined technical mastery and creative flair with the warm, intuitive hospitality that defines a truly world class bartender.

Originally from the Netherlands, she found bartending on a gap year in Asia and trained in Amsterdam’s bars. She then joined the opening team of Ryan Chetiyawardana’s Super Lyan, rising to Head Bartender. She spent months refining every serve in preparation for the Global Finals, dedication that paid off last night in Edinburgh.

Alongside the title, Zana will represent Diageo and its brands in a year-long opportunity to showcase her bartending skills around the world and, for the first time, this year’s Global Bartender of the Year will partner with Diageo to create a ready-to-drink cocktail that will launch in multiple markets next year. The title also includes an all-expenses trip to the 2027 World Class Global Final.

A 16-strong international judging panel of well-known leading figures from the global bar industry, including Ago Perrone of London’s Connaught Bar, Monica Berg of Tayēr + Elementary, and Lorenzo Antinori of Hong Kong’s Bar Leone (recently named The World’s Best Bar at The 50 Best Bars 2026, for the second consecutive year) judged competitors across a series of live brand challenges (challenges listed in notes to editors, below).

Speaking on behalf of the judging panel, Ago Perrone said:

“My fellow judges and I have been impressed by the dedication and the efforts that have gone into each creation this year. It’s always so inspiring to watch the next generation at work, even more so Zana. Zana won us over thanks to the imagination, commitment and real heart she put into the challenges showing the warmth of a true host. And that’s what really makes a World Class bartender.”

The World Class programme showcases Diageo’s commitment to a vibrant hospitality sector, the on-trade and its customers, while creating a space to share insights on the latest drinking trends. Since 2009, the programme has celebrated and nurtured the careers of over 500,000 bartenders.

Kevin Delaney, Global Head of World Class, said:

„World Class is the ultimate toast to the beating heart of the hospitality industry: rockstar bartenders pushing the boundaries of their creativity and skill through competition – hosting tirelessly, serving responsibly and setting the trends we’ll all experience in the future. It’s a program dedicated to the trade – because when bartenders flourish, the experience is enhanced for everyone. We are delighted to welcome Zana into the Diageo World Class Hall of Fame.”

This year, the Global Finals were marked with Scotland Served, a World Class Festival transforming more than 400 venues across the country into destinations for exploration into Scotch Whisky, showcasing a new generation of Scotch cocktails from Johnnie Walker and The Singleton.

Celebrating both the World Class win and her 29th birthday on the same night, Zana Möhlmann World Class Global Bartender of the Year 2026, said:

“It’s unbelievable. I don’t think I know how to feel yet. I’d let myself imagine this moment a little, but I was almost scared to, and there were moments I didn’t think I would win. I’ve never been so happy, or so surprised.”

With the Global Finals on Scottish soil, the judging panel also included Scottish talent, including Iain McPherson of Edinburgh’s award-winning Panda & Sons; Andy Gemmell, owner of The Gate pub in Glasgow; and Kaitlin Wilkes, co-founder of The Ada Coleman Project.

The bartender challenges included:

‘Community Spirit’, Ketel One Vodka high-stakes relay of precision and speed

‘The Slow Train’, an intimate cocktail and food pairing featuring The Singleton Whisky aboard a private train to the brand’s Glen Ord Distillery

‘Under Pressure’, reimagining Don Julio Tequila as a ready-to-drink, carbonated serve with original label artwork

‘Iconology’, a head-turning Tanqueray No. TEN Gin cocktail built to command a room

‘Fast Forward’, a three-drink Johnnie Walker Black Label mixtape flight, each cocktail paired with a music track from [HIS/HER/THEIR] bartending journey.

WINNER’S BIO

Zana Möhlmann is the Beverage Manager of Manhattan and East47 at Conrad Singapore Orchard. At Manhattan, she builds upon the fvenue’s celebrated legacy, honouring the Golden Age of cocktails while evolving its story through innovative menu concepts such as Seasons of Manhattan. At East47, she champions a more experimental approach, pushing creative boundaries while maintaining a relentless focus on flavour and guest experience.

Previously Manhattan’s Head Bartender, Zana played a key role in shaping the bar’s creative identity while fostering a culture of collaboration, mentorship, and inclusivity. Today, she oversees the beverage vision for both venues, balancing heritage with innovation and strengthening Manhattan’s global reputation while establishing East47 as an emerging destination on the international cocktail scene.

Originally from the Netherlands, Zana discovered bartending during a gap year travelling through Asia. She refined her craft in acclaimed Amsterdam bars before joining the opening team of Super Lyan by Ryan Chetiyawardana, rising to Head Bartender.

Her achievements include being crowned in several bartending competitions. Her work has also been featured in Difford’s Guide, The Spirits Business, and Drink Magazine Asia. Through creativity, leadership, and an inclusive approach, Zana continues to shape exceptional bar experiences and inspire the global bartending community.