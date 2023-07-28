Aktionäre von Brown-Forman wählen Elizabeth M. Brown ins Direktorium, Bar-Dividenden werden genehmigt

Brown-Forman gehört mit der Marke Jack Daniel’s zu den wichtigsten gobalen Playern am Spirituosenmarkt – dort hat die Aktionärsversammlung nun das Direktorium neu gewählt (neu dort ist Elizabeth M. Brown, eine Nachkommin in der fünften Generation aus der Gründerfamilie Brown).

Das Board hat in Folge auch die aktuelle Bar-Dividende genehmigt, es sind diesmal $0,2055 pro Aktie der Kategorie A und B.

Hier die genaueren Infos zu den Vorgängen, direkt aus der Zentrale des Unternehmens in Louisville, Kentucky:

BROWN-FORMAN STOCKHOLDERS ELECT DIRECTORS AND BOARD APPROVES CASH DIVIDEND

July 27, 2023, LOUISVILLE, KY — Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE: BFA, BFB) stockholders met today at the annual meeting of stockholders and elected the slate of directors recommended by the Board of Directors, as submitted in the company’s 2023 Proxy Statement. The stockholders also approved the compensation of the company’s named executive officers, approved a frequency of every three years for future advisory votes to approve the compensation of the company’s named executive officers, and ratified the selection of the independent registered public accounting firm for fiscal year 2024.

Elizabeth M. Brown (Eliza), a fifth-generation descendant of Brown-Forman founder George Garvin Brown, was elected to the company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately. Ms. Brown serves as President of Dendrifund, an environmental sustainability foundation created by Brown-Forman and the Brown family, and is a member of the Board of Directors for Jack Daniel’s Properties, Inc., owner of the Jack Daniel’s trademarks and a subsidiary of Brown-Forman Corporation.

“I am pleased to welcome Eliza to the Board of Directors and look forward to working with her to deliver long-term growth and sustained value to all of our shareholders,”

said Campbell P. Brown, Chair of the Board.

The election of Ms. Brown continues the evolution of Brown family representation on Brown-Forman’s Board of Directors, as she joins three fifth-generation family members currently serving on the Board, including Stuart R. Brown, Marshall B. Farrer, and Campbell P. Brown, Chair of the Board. She replaced Augusta Brown Holland, who did not stand for re-election after seven years of service. John D. Cook, who served on the Brown-Forman Board of Directors for 15 years, also did not stand for re-election.

“The Board and our long-term shareholders are grateful for Augusta’s thoughtful perspectives and strong advocacy for the company’s culture, people, and provenance. We also appreciate John’s many years of leadership in guiding our evolving and award-winning governance process. John played a key role in assembling a board of directors who are purpose-driven, engaged, and collaborative.” Elizabeth M. Brown

Lawson E. Whiting, President and Chief Executive Officer added,

“We are thankful to Augusta and John for their years of service and their dedicated stewardship of Brown-Forman.”

In a subsequent meeting, the Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.2055 per share on its Class A and Class B Common Stock. The dividend is payable on October 2, 2023, to stockholders of record on September 5, 2023. Brown-Forman, a member of the prestigious S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index, has paid regular quarterly cash dividends for 79 consecutive years and has increased the regular cash dividend for 39 consecutive years. The board also named Michael A. Todman as Lead Independent Director and Tracy L. Skeans as Chair of the Corporate Governance & Nominating Committee.

For more than 150 years, Brown-Forman Corporation has enriched the experience of life by responsibly building fine quality beverage alcohol brands, including Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Ready-to-Drinks, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple, Gentleman Jack, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Coopers’ Craft, The GlenDronach, Benriach, Glenglassaugh, Slane, Herradura, el Jimador, New Mix, Korbel, Sonoma-Cutrer, Chambord, Fords Gin, Gin Mare, and Diplomático Rum. Brown-Forman’s brands are supported by approximately 5,600 employees globally and sold in more than 170 countries worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit brown-forman.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.