Maker’s Mark mit neuer globalen Kampagne: „Make Your Mark“ (mit Video)

„Make your Mark„, frei übersetzt als „Hinterlasse Eindurck“ – das ist das Motto der neuen globalen Kampagne der Bourbonmarke aus Kentucky, die im Besitz von Beam Suntory steht. Mit einem neuen Film, der zunächst in den USA (gestern), danach in Kanada (August) und schließlich weltweit starten wird (2024), und mit diversen unterstützenden Maßnahmen will man die Kernwerte der Marke transportieren.

Den Film finden Sie in der nachfolgenden Presseaussendung:

Maker’s Mark® Launches New Global Campaign: „Make Your Mark“

Rooted in the brand’s legacy of blazing new trails in Bourbon, debut creative prompts fans to break conventional wisdoms in the pursuit of progress

LORETTO, Ky., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Maker’s Mark® Bourbon is proud to announce the launch of its new global brand campaign, „Make Your Mark,“ which creates a singular lens for all aspects of brand building the world over. The campaign launch is a defining moment as Maker’s Mark pursues its ambition to become an iconic global American whisky brand, expanding on its strong leadership position in North America.

„Make Your Mark“ is rooted in the brand’s purpose-driven mindset and values that have been consistent since its founding in 1953. The campaign serves to inspire others to ask, „what if?“ and challenge convention to make their mark in the world, much like Maker’s Mark has within the American whiskey industry.

„To us at Maker’s Mark, this is more than just a campaign; it’s our entire brand ethos and experience. When our founders Bill Sr. and Margie Samuels created Maker’s Mark in 1953, they didn’t just want to make another bourbon – they wanted to make a better bourbon. And they were brave enough to push conventional boundaries to craft something they were proud to share. That spirit lives on in everything we do, and we’re excited for the ‚Make Your Mark‘ campaign to be a beacon of this mindset for whisky fans around the world.“ KK Hall, Global Brand Vice President of Maker’s Mark

„They Say“ – the debut film content of the brand campaign – delivers bold, cinematic creative unlike anything else in the American whiskey category, while reinforcing the handmade nature that has always differentiated Maker’s Mark. „They Say“ offers a cinematic compilation of vignettes showcasing the possibility that awaits when we break from conventional wisdom in pursuit of progress.

Debuting in the United States today, followed by Canada in August and a global rollout in 2024, the hero film will take 30-second, 15-second and six-second forms for use in television, over-the-top media (e.g. Hulu, Roku), online video (e.g. YouTube), digital and social media. The creative was developed by Leo Burnett under the leadership of Executive Creative Director Sam Shepard. „They Say“ was directed by award-winning music video and commercial director Henry Scholfield.

„Maker’s Mark was born when its founders bravely lit their 170-year-old family recipe on fire,“ said Shepherd. „What’s even more impressive is how that same energy still permeates through everything Maker’s Mark does today. It was incredibly fulfilling to work with a team as unafraid to do things differently as the team at Maker’s Mark.“

In addition to the debut film creative, the global campaign includes the relaunch of the brand’s global website and consumer ambassador program. The global brand experience will be further supported with limited-edition product releases, media and talent partnerships, retail programming, experiential and PR as it is embedded in additional markets in 2024.

Breaking convention in pursuit of progress is not new to Maker’s Mark. It was the first bourbon distillery to open its doors to the public, pioneering the Kentucky Bourbon Trail. In a world of automation and efficiency, Maker’s Mark maintains handmade touchpoints including hand-dipping every bottle in iconic red wax. Further, the brand pioneers social and environmental initiatives as a force for good and Maker’s Mark Distillery is a Certified B Corporation.