Alfred Giraud veröffentlicht «Une Odyssée», den ersten Teil der Singular Collection

Fast 100 Jahre Erfahrung in der Herstellung von Cognacs der Welt kann die Familie Giraud vorweisen, vom Fassbindermeister Louis Giraud bis zu den Cognac-Kellermeister Alfred und André Giraud. Phillipe Giraud allerdings arbeitete für einen renommierten schottischen Whisky-Produzenten, und beschloss seine Leidenschaft für Whisky mit der Cognac-Expertise seiner Familie zu verbinden: Alfred Giraud French Malt Whisky.

The Alfred Giraud Singular Collection heißt die neuste Reihe, die der französische Whisky-Produzent in seiner heutigen englischsprachigen Presseaussendung vorstellt. Es erscheint jetzt die erste Abfüllung der Serie «Une Odyssée». Der französische Double-Malt-Whisky reifte in besonderen und außergewöhnlichen Cognac-Fass und wurde mit 52,9 % in 459 nummerierte Dekanter, die ein kleiner Koffer aufnimmt.

Alfred Giraud « Une Odyssée » ist ab November im Weinhandel und auf www.alfredgiraudwhisky.com erhältlich, alle weiteren Details und Informationen finden Sie in der folgenden englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung von Alfred Giraud French Malt Whisky:

Alfred GIRAUD French Malt Whisky « Une Odyssée » : a remarkable Double Malt aged in a rare and exceptional cognac cask – a limited edition of just 459 decanters that inaugurates The Alfred Giraud Singular Collection

UNE ODYSSÉE is the first limited edition release in the Alfred GIRAUD Singular Collection, an extraordinary bouquet of French Malt Whiskies in a class apart.

Alfred GIRAUD French Malt Whisky is proud to present UNE ODYSSÉE, a remarkable double malt aged in a historic cognac cask that elevates the epic journey of the Giraud family in fine spirits. An exclusive limited edition of just 459 numbered decanters, and the first release in the Alfred GIRAUD Singular Collection.

Alfred GIRAUD’s finest malts are aged in rare and exceptional casks that sometimes give rise to a singular tasting experience. At the Saint Palais distillery in the Cognac region, Whisky Maker Gaétan Mariolle, follows their evolution until they reach the perfect point of balance. Occasionally, a unique cask presents an outstanding profile and is set aside for The Singular Collection. UNE ODYSSÉE is the first one-of-a-kind limited edition to enter The Singular Collection, a jewel of nature in a class apart.

A DOUBLE MALT FRENCH WHISKY AGED IN A RARE AND EXCEPTIONAL COGNAC CASK

UNE ODYSSÉE is an epic experience that celebrates the devotion of the Giraud family to traditionally different perfection. A masterful expression of nature and time, this extraordinary double malt French whisky was aged in a rare and long-serving cognac cask, a treasure unearthed by the Giraud family thanks to their constant pursuit of exceptional French casks and privileged access to very old casks in the Cognac region. Each numbered decanter pays tribute to a legacy of French craftsmanship handed down from one generation to the next, from Master Cooper Louis Giraud via cognac Cellar Masters Alfred and André Giraud to French Whisky pioneer Phillipe Giraud. Each precious drop carries the hallmark of a seasoned cask that housed the finest eaux-de-vie of Cognac for decades before entering the Alfred GIRAUD cellar to shelter its finest malts and give rise to a singular tasting experience today.

A SINGULAR TASTING EXPERIENCE

UNE ODYSSÉE is a song, a symphony, an inimitable voyage for the senses. A rich aromatic explosion of remarkable freshness and profound elegance that embodies the past and the future, tradition and innovation, and transports the Alfred GIRAUD French Malt Whisky tasting experience into new realms.

“As soon as I dipped my nose into this exceptional cask, I was overwhelmed. The aromas were astonishing, memories came flooding back with the freshness of a new day. There was no question, this cask was destined for our very best whisky – all I had to do was wait and allow it to work its wonders. The result is outstanding. An unforgettable experience to savor and share with close friends and loved ones…it stays engraved on your memory like a song.” Gaétan Mariolle, Alfred GIRAUD Whisky Maker

Tasting note

Color: Warm gold.

Nose: Fresh and elegant, the nose rapidly reveals more complex aromas of candied apricot, ripe grapes and a hint of very, very old cognac.

Palate: Fresh and elegant, the nose rapidly reveals more complex aromas of candied apricot, ripe grapes and a hint of very, very old cognac.

Finish: A soft, silky finish of infinite length that reawakens memories like a song, note by fragrant note.

WHISKY MAKER’S NOTE

UNE ODYSSÉE is a voyage in paradise, very gentle, yet very powerful with an other-worldly taste of rancio from very, very old eaux-de-vie. An unforgettable experience to savor and share with close friends and loved ones…It stays engraved on your memory like a song.

ABV: 52.9%

About Singular Collection

UNE ODYSSÉE is the first limited edition release in the Alfred GIRAUD Singular Collection: a spontaneous bouquet of limited editions in a class apart. They are crafted in extremely small quantities due to the precious nature of the ingredients, the exceptional casks selected for aging and the meticulous care taken by the Whisky Maker who patiently watches over them until they reach the desired flavor profile. Each limited edition in the Alfred GIRAUD Singular Collection is a one-of-a-kind expression that cannot be replicated or reproduced.

About The Alfred GIRAUD Range

The Alfred GIRAUD Singular Collection is an exceptional range that complements and elevates its signature portfolio of fine French malt whiskies: HORIZON, the first Single Malt of the range, aged in an exceptional collection of fine wine and spirits casks; HERITAGE, a blend of three non-peated French malt distillates matured in extra-old cognac, new French Limousin and American oak casks; HARMONIE, a blend of one slightly peated and two non-peated French malt distillates matured in extra-old cognac, new French Limousin and American oak casks; and VOYAGE, a blend of two fine Single Malts, one aged in Sauternes wine casks and the other in French Robinia casks, before the final blending stage in old cognac casks.

The portfolio is available in selected high-end retailers in New York, Florida and California as well as on the Alfred GIRAUD website (www.alfredgiraudwhisky.com) and through online partners such as ReserveBar.

About Alfred GIRAUD

Alfred GIRAUD French Whisky is made for those who challenge convention—explorers of taste who refuse to be bound by tradition, who are willing to take risks in the pursuit of perfection. With close to 100 years of experience crafting the world’s most coveted cognacs, the Giraud family is establishing a new tradition in French Malt Whisky— bold and refined, elegant and precise, in the image of fine French gastronomy. After working for a renowned Scotch whisky producer, Phillippe Giraud decided to break with tradition and combine his passion for whisky with his family’s cognac expertise.

By merging his own criteria for a quality French Malt Whisky with techniques passed on by his predecessors – celebrated cask makers and cognac cellar masters since 1873 – he reveals an aromatic palette of unrivaled finesse. Alfred GIRAUD controls the production of its malts from grain to glass. Each drop begins with the finest French-grown spring barley, malted in the family’s co-owned, state-of-the-art malting facility in the Hautes Vosges and brought to life at the Saint Palais distillery in the Cognac region. The new oak for the aging casks is partly sourced in the family forest in Limousin, and the family relentlessly hunts down high-quality old casks in the best wine regions of France, including very old cognac casks, thanks to its privileged connections in the region. It takes time and unwavering attention to detail to produce an Alfred GIRAUD Single Malt French Whisky – a remarkable adventure, a signature style and taste savored by fine whisky lovers at the four corners of the world.