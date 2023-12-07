Berry Bros & Rudd stellt Winter-Release vor

Ab heute sind – zumindest in UK, aber sicher auch sehr bald bei uns – die neuen Abfüllungen von Berry Bros & Rudd verfügbar. Genauer gesagt handelt es sich dabei um sechs Whiskys: Caol Ila 2011, Williamson 2015, Dailuaine 2012, Strathclyde 2005, Cotswolds 2018 und den Exceptional Miltonduff 1990. Auch ein Rum ist dabei, den wir aber unserem Fokus entsprechend nicht weiter behandeln können.

Wir haben für Sie die Ankündigung der neuen Abfüllungen direkt aus London erhalten, gemeinsam mit den Tasting Notes der neuen Bottlings:

TOAST YEAR OF THE DRAGON WITH BERRY BROS. & RUDD’S WINTER RELEASE

Britain’s oldest curator of spirits and wine, Berry Bros. & Rudd, is set to conclude its 325th anniversary year with a final seasonal release of whiskies and rums including a special Lunar New Year bottling.

The 2023 Winter Release comprises bottlings from handpicked casks that can be paired perfectly with the colder months, including robust and smoky malts from Islay distilleries Caol Ila and Williamson, boasting rich flavours of chocolate orange.

Richly sherried spirits including a Dailuaine single malt have been bottled to especially celebrate the Lunar New Year and the Year of the Dragon. For something unique, a single-grain whisky from Strathclyde Distillery is bursting with fresh fruit and vanilla cream.

Joe Whittaker, Global Brand Ambassador for Berry Bros. & Rudd, said:

“For me, the ideal spirit in winter months is all about rich and luscious flavours that tantalise the taste buds and warm the senses, and I believe our selection of casks in the Winter Release encapsulates this. Our passion at Berry Bros. & Rudd lies in championing quality and celebrating diversity, and we hope you’ll find as much delight in discovering these treasures as we did in curating them. We’ve lovingly assembled a range that explores spirits from the iconic ports of Islay to the Highlands of Scotland, Jamaica with its stunning ester-driven rum, and the final bottling of our English Whisky Collection from the idyllic Cotswolds Distillery.”

The last of four 2023 bottlings celebrating English distilleries, an offering from the Cotswolds Distillery provides notes of prunes and dates, an excellent finale to the English Collection.

Rounding out the Winter Release are a warming Jamaican rum from Clarendon and a 33-year-old Exceptional Cask Miltonduff, one of the unsung heroes of Speyside and a magnificent representation of the Elgin-based distillery.

The 2023 Winter Release, featuring Caol Ila 2011, Williamson 2015, Dailuaine 2012, Strathclyde 2005, Cotswolds 2018, Clarendon 2008 and Exceptional Miltonduff 1990, will be available from 7th December 2023 at bbrspirits.com.

TASTING NOTES

Caol Ila 2011

Fresh aromas of warm orange, chocolate, peat smoke and unlit cigars rise slowly from the glass before a lighter note of sugared almonds appears. The palate is luscious and heavily peated whilst fruity orange, savoury peat, cocoa powder and grilled lime all balance perfectly. Clove and yet more orange linger long on the palate. This is something akin to a peated chocolate orange.

ABV: 46.0%

RRP: £75.00

Williamson 2015 Cask #181

This feisty Islay whisky surges from the glass on a gale of sooty peat, turf, iodine and lanolin oils. Herein lies great complexity, unlocked by a teaspoon or so of water and a little time. Those with patience are rewarded with rich farmyard aromas, smoked hay, damp earth and kippers. The palate follows this theme, flowing from pure turf smoke to dark orange chocolate and composting fruit. Smoke and spice flow in waves on the long finish.

ABV: 60.8%

RRP £80.00

Dailuaine 2012 Cask #5052 / Oloroso Finish Lunar New Year Special Edition

Aromas of grassy, light green fruits fly out of the glass followed closely by tell-tale signs of thick, Sherry wood. Prunes, dates and spiced oak scale the olfactory senses. The palate is rich and full, holding one’s attention but balancing between distillate-driven orchard fruits and heavier Sherry notes. Spice roars across the finish building in intensity with a puff of wood smoke at the tip. Dailuaine’s heavy spirit is made for Sherry cask maturation and this meaty Oloroso butt has embraced the challenge beautifully.

ABV: 55.3%

RRP: £90.00

Strathclyde 2005 Cask #106490

The nose is initially reticent but some time in the glass brings out subtle banana bread, coconut milk and peach. The palate, conversely, is a crescendo of rich vanilla, cream soda, desiccated coconut and dark chocolate. It is incredibly powerful and integrates well with the high alcohol. The finish brings tingling spice and more subtle vanilla. Grain whisky really hits its stride at around 18 years and this is a prime example.

ABV: 56.5%

RRP: £102.00

Cotswolds 2018 Cask #2194

Aromas of dry, nutty Oloroso Sherry initially rise from the glass, building into dates, prunes and figs, before a little time to breathe reveals orchard fruits and a fresh floral side. The palate is pleasingly chewy, moving in waves from Sherry wood to green apples, honeycomb, and Victoria sponge. A long, lingering finish shows baking spice, prunes and a little citrus.

ABV: 53.5%

RRP: £125.00

Exceptional Miltonduff 1990 Cask #3809

This elegant Speyside dram gently rises from the glass with soft notes of coconut, warm malt loaf and stewed, spiced apples. A little time in the glass brings out candied pecans and peach skin. The palate is wonderfully fresh and vibrant with spice, soft fruit, citrus and honey. There is a perfect balance of subtle oak and fresh, peach driven distillate. Once again, we are reminded there is no substitute for long maturation in a delicate refill cask.

ABV: 54.1%

RRP: £680.00