Bladnoch bringt The Bladnoch 2024 Peated Collection – 4 getorfte Whiskys aus den Lowlands

Schon unter den vorigen Besitzern, den Gebrüdern Armstrong, hatte Bladnoch getorfte Whiskys im Angebot – eine Tradition, die unter dem neuen australischen Besitzer David Prior und dem Master Distiller Dr Nick Savage weiter fortgesetzt wird. Nach 2023 gibt es nun auch in diesem Jahr wieder einen Peated Collection mit vier Abfüllungen (drei davon sind Einzelfassabfüllungen), die in Kürze im Handel zu finden sein und unten detailliert beschrieben werden:

Bladnoch Distillery unveils new Peated Collection of Lowland single malt whiskies

Bladnoch, Scotland’s southernmost distillery, has released a new Peated Collection of Lowland single malt whiskies to celebrate the rarity and uniqueness of the distillery’s peated history.

The Bladnoch 2024 Peated Collection features four single malt whiskies made with peated barley, each hand selected by Master Distiller, Dr Nick Savage to showcase the distillery’s innovation and taste-first approach to whisky making in crafting its bold Galloway spirit.

Drawing on the extraordinary peated casks maturing in Bladnoch’s 207-year-old bluestone warehouses, the new limited annual release collection comprises Alinta Reserve and three Peated Single Cask expressions, each displaying distinct flavours and characteristics, for those who love a dram with fire. It follows the distillery’s inaugural Peated Collection in 2023.

Alinta is derived from indigenous Australian languages and evokes images of fire and flames. Alinta Reserve is a limited batch release of only 2,000 bottles selected annually by Nick from a special reserve of Bladnoch’s rare peated casks. For the 2024 release, Pedro Ximénez sherry casks have been chosen, presenting a nose of smoked apricot jam with woodland trees, a palate of smoky cola cubes with cinnamon and nutmeg and a very long and warm campfire finish.

The three Peated Collection Single Cask whiskies have been created using the distillery’s 2009 maturing stocks, which are 100% peated and exceptionally scarce. Under the distillery’s previous ownership of brothers Raymond and Colin Armstrong, Bladnoch produced spirit made exclusively with peated barley for the entire year.

When Master Distiller Dr Nick Savage joined in 2019 following the acquisition by Australian businessman David Prior in 2015, he discovered a treasure trove of whisky maturing in the warehouses, including peated single malt. Staying true to Bladnoch’s spirit of experimentation, Nick created the Peated Collection to pay homage to this unique period in the distillery’s history. Today, Bladnoch Distillery undertakes an annual peat production during the month of October, continuing the Armstrong brothers’ legacy of distilling peated spirit.

Each year, Nick accesses these remarkable 2009 stocks to identify and release three Peated Single Casks, selecting Tokaji, Bourbon and Rum casks for 2024.

Matured in a 2009 Tokaji Barrel and with an ABV of 51.7%, the first Peated Single Cask expression is limited to 224 bottles and reveals cut grass, chocolate orange and campfire notes. On the nose, apricots with fresh cut grass prevail, while on the palate there is smoky chocolate orange, and the finish is characterised by campfire glow.

Imparting smoky barbecue with apple and lemon aromas, smoky banana cake flavours and a dry and smoky finish, the second Peated Single Cask whisky has matured in a 2009 Bourbon Barrel. With an ABV of 55%, it is limited to 192 bottles.

The third and final Peated Single Cask release in the collection, the 2009 Rum Barrel edition is a single malt whisky limited to 158 bottles. With an ABV of 54.2%, it delivers notes of tropical fruits and smoky honey on the nose, smoky apple pie with Refreshers sweets on the palate and a very sweet and long finish.

Dr Nick Savage, Master Distiller at Bladnoch Distillery, said: “Bladnoch has a rich history and heritage spanning more than two centuries and the Peated Collection shines a light on the breadth and quality of the distillery’s maturing stocks.

“When I joined the team, I discovered an incredibly diverse range of whisky maturing in the warehouses, including exceptional peated single malt from our 2009 stocks, and our Peated Collection is a celebration and a tribute to this unique part of our history.

“Our taste-first philosophy, rooted in our whisky making knowledge provides a platform to showcase our bold Galloway spirit, which is symbolic of the area and the community.”

Each single malt in the Bladnoch Peated Collection is non-chill filtered and natural in colour. Bladnoch Alinta Reserve retails for £120 GBP and each Peated Single Cask whisky is priced at £200 GBP.

The Bladnoch Peated Collection is available to purchase at https://uk.bladnoch.com/collections/the-peated-collection

For more information about Bladnoch Distillery, please visit www.bladnoch.com.

Product information

Bladnoch Alinta Reserve, 2024 Batch Release

Pedro Ximénez Sherry Cask matured

Cola Cubes. Campfire. Woodlands.



Nose: Smoked apricot jam with woodland trees.

Palate: Smoky cola cubes with cinnamon and nutmeg.

Finish: A very long and warm campfire.

ABV: 46.7%

Bladnoch Peated Single Cask 2024/01

Tokaji Barrel matured

Cut Grass. Chocolate Orange. Campfire.

Nose: Apricots with fresh cut grass.

Palate: Smoky chocolate orange.

Finish: Campfire glow.

ABV: 51.7%

Peated Single Cask 2024/02

Bourbon Barrel matured

Smoky. Apples. Bananas.

Nose: Smoky BBQ with apples and lemons.

Palate: Smoky banana cake.

Finish: Dry and smoky.

ABV: 55%

Peated Single Cask 2024/03

Rum Barrel matured

Tropical Fruits. Sweet. Smoky.

Nose: Tropical fruits and smoky honey.

Palate: Smoky apple pie with Refreshers sweets.

Finish: Very sweet and long.

ABV: 54.2%