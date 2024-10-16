Mittwoch, 16. Oktober 2024, 16:25:27
Suche
Neue WhiskysSpeysideVerkostungsnotiz

Neu: Glenrothes “The 32”

Nur über die Webseite der Destillerie ist der neue "The 32" zu beziehen - der Preis des Whiskys: 1950 Pfund

Aus der Speyside-Brennerei Glenrothes kommt eine neue Abfüllung, der Glenrothes “The 32” (wir hatten ihn Ihnen schon im April als TTB-Neuheit vorgestellt). Wie der Name schon sagt, ist der Whisky 32 Jahre alt und wurde in Trinkstärke mit 43% vol. Alkoholgehalt abgefüllt. Auf der Webseite von Glenrothes wird er wie folgt beschrieben:

A Rare Character – The 32

The 32 celebrates the inextricable bond between our whisky and those who create it.  It is a tribute to the Timeless Artistry of The Glenrothes and our legacies of craft and community.  This limited edition 32-Year-Old single malt celebrates two rare characters.  The first is John Smith, who served for 32 years as The Glenrothes’ Distillery Manager from 1897 – 1929.  The second is the whisky itself.

This whisky is available exclusively for private clients and select partners.  If you’d like the opportunity to purchase this exquisite limited edition, please click the button below and fill out your details.

Der Whisky wird um 1950 Pfund angeboten, eine Limitierung ist nicht angegeben. Die Tasting Notes lesen sich wie folgt:

Nose

Stewed plums and cherries. Treacle toffee and dark brown sugar lend sweetness, whilst Brazil nuts and orange oil contribute a delicate quality. Notes of polished oak add depth, accompanied by maple, sweet cinnamon and a hint of Earl Grey tea.

Palate

Dried figs, dark chocolate and almond brittle. Candied orange peel offers some contrast to the sweetness, accompanied by the warmth of oak and lingering spice.

Finish

Luxurious and complex with velvety sweetness and depth.

Vorheriger Artikel
Bladnoch bringt The Bladnoch 2024 Peated Collection – 4 getorfte Whiskys aus den Lowlands
Nächster Artikel
TTB-Neuheiten: Ardbeg Y2K 24yo, Glenrothes 25yo und Dalmore Luminary No. 3

Weitere Empfehlungen der Redaktion rund um das Thema:

Unsere Partner

Werbung

- Werbung -

Neueste Artikel

Werbung

- Werbung -

Ready to drink News

Beliebte Postings

Beliebte Kategorien

ÜBER UNS

Whiskyexperts ist die führende deutschsprachige Informationsquelle für Whisky und Whiskey.

Kontakt: press@whiskyexperts.net

Folgen Sie uns

© 2013-2024 Whiskyexperts GmbH

 