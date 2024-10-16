Neu: Glenrothes “The 32”

Aus der Speyside-Brennerei Glenrothes kommt eine neue Abfüllung, der Glenrothes “The 32” (wir hatten ihn Ihnen schon im April als TTB-Neuheit vorgestellt). Wie der Name schon sagt, ist der Whisky 32 Jahre alt und wurde in Trinkstärke mit 43% vol. Alkoholgehalt abgefüllt. Auf der Webseite von Glenrothes wird er wie folgt beschrieben:

A Rare Character – The 32 The 32 celebrates the inextricable bond between our whisky and those who create it. It is a tribute to the Timeless Artistry of The Glenrothes and our legacies of craft and community. This limited edition 32-Year-Old single malt celebrates two rare characters. The first is John Smith, who served for 32 years as The Glenrothes’ Distillery Manager from 1897 – 1929. The second is the whisky itself. This whisky is available exclusively for private clients and select partners. If you’d like the opportunity to purchase this exquisite limited edition, please click the button below and fill out your details.

Der Whisky wird um 1950 Pfund angeboten, eine Limitierung ist nicht angegeben. Die Tasting Notes lesen sich wie folgt:

Nose

Stewed plums and cherries. Treacle toffee and dark brown sugar lend sweetness, whilst Brazil nuts and orange oil contribute a delicate quality. Notes of polished oak add depth, accompanied by maple, sweet cinnamon and a hint of Earl Grey tea.

Palate

Dried figs, dark chocolate and almond brittle. Candied orange peel offers some contrast to the sweetness, accompanied by the warmth of oak and lingering spice.

Finish

Luxurious and complex with velvety sweetness and depth.