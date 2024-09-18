Bladnoch stellt zwei neue Whiskys mit Altersangabe (13yo, 16yo) als Teil der neuen Heritage Collection vor

Für treue Leser kommt die Ankündigung zweier neuer Whiskys in der gemeinsam mit dem 19yo und 30yo nun Heritage Collection genannten Serie der Destillerie Bladnoch, die wir gerade von der Lowland-Brennerei erhalten haben, nicht überraschend, haben wir doch über die neuen Bottlings bereits hier und hier mit den Labeln in der TTB-Datenbank berichten können.

Neu ist allerdings die Ankündigung, dass der 11yo und der 14yo von Bladnoch mit dem Erscheinen der beiden 13 und 16 Jahre alten Whiskys eingestellt werden – der Trend zu älteren Abfüllungen, den wir schon bei Glenmorangie gesehen haben, scheint also keine Eintagsfliege zu sein.

Lesen Sie hier mehr über den Bladnoch 13 Year Old und den Bladnoch 16 Year Old, inklusive der Tasting Notes:

Bladnoch Distillery introduces Heritage Collection with two new age statement whiskies

Bladnoch, Scotland’s southernmost whisky distillery, has announced two changes to its core collections of Lowland single malt Scotch whiskies.

Bladnoch is bolstering its core age statement range with the introduction of two new aged expressions – Bladnoch 13 Year Old and Bladnoch 16 Year Old – and reintroducing its age statement whiskies as the Heritage Collection.

Inspired by the distillery’s 207-year heritage and more than two centuries of whisky-making history, the development will take effect in all global markets, reflecting Bladnoch’s maturing stocks and enduring commitment to quality.

The two new releases will complement Bladnoch’s existing aged expressions, Bladnoch 19 Year Old and Bladnoch 30 Year Old.

Bladnoch 11 Year Old and Bladnoch 14 Year Old are being withdrawn from sale.

Bladnoch 13 Year Old is matured in bourbon whiskey barrels which have been hand-selected by Master Distiller, Dr Nick Savage, to bring together this rich expression. Bottled at 46.7% ABV, this refreshing single malt presents a nose of delicate floral, honey and refreshing citrus with a palate of floral parma violets, fresh cut apples and hints of wood spice.

Matured in Oloroso sherry casks, Bladnoch 16 Year Old is bottled at 46.7% ABV and offers hints of wood spices, rich raisins, sultanas and orange peel on the nose, with a palate of raisins, dried fruits and rich fruit cake with sweet cinnamon and chocolate.

As part of the changes to Bladnoch’s core collections, which form part of the distillery’s continued period of growth since it was purchased by Australian businessman, David Prior, in 2015, the Bladnoch Classic Collection is also being renamed as the Twinned Cask Collection.

Expertly handcrafted by Dr Nick Savage and his team, using water from the River Bladnoch which flows alongside the distillery, all four whiskies in the Twinned Cask Collection – Vinaya, Liora, Samsara and Alinta – are natural in colour and non-chill filtered, to ensure the truest flavours shine through.

The collection has been renamed to reflect the unique twinning of two cask types which are married together during the whisky-making process. All whiskies within the Twinned Cask Collection will remain unchanged, ensuring Bladnoch fans can continue to enjoy the distillery’s bold Galloway spirit at its very best.

Dr Nick Savage, Master Distiller at Bladnoch Distillery, said:

“The introduction of the Heritage Collection and the Twinned Cask Collection is an evolution of our core portfolio of Lowland single malts, and I’m proud to unveil our latest age statement whiskies as part of this work. “This is an exciting milestone in our brand development which reflects Bladnoch’s unwavering commitment to excellence, ensuring that we can continue to share our maturing whisky stocks with our fans around the world as the distillery grows and develops.”

Dating back to 1817, Bladnoch Distillery is one of the oldest single malt Scotch whisky producers in the world and is enjoying a bold and powerful revival. The legacy brand has been revived in recent years by David Prior, who purchased Bladnoch Distillery in 2015 and is the first Australian businessman to own a Scotch whisky distillery.

For more information about Bladnoch Distillery, visit: www.bladnoch.com.

To purchase from the Heritage Collection and the Twinned Cask Collection, visit www.bladnoch.com/collections/whisky-shop.

Tasting notes – the Heritage Collection

Bladnoch 13 Year Old

Nose: Delicate floral, honey and refreshing citrus.

Palate: Floral parma violets, fresh cut apples and hints of wood spice.

Finish: Sweet and refreshing.

ABV: 46.7%

RRSP: £85

Bladnoch 16 Year Old

Nose: Wood spices, rich raisins, sultanas and orange peel.

Palate: Raisins, dried fruits, rich fruit cake, sweet cinnamon and chocolate.

Finish: Rich and long with a slight dryness.

ABV: 46.7%

RRSP: £110

Bladnoch 19 Year Old

Nose: Dark liquorice sticks and aged oak with a floral background.

Palate: Liquorice sticks with dried apricots, almonds and nutmeg.

Finish: Long with a dry sweetness.

ABV: 46.7%

RRSP: £175

Bladnoch 30 Year Old

Nose: Dried apricots, floral, nutmeg and Seville oranges.

Palate: Almonds and marzipan with Seville oranges.

Finish: Light, floral and fruity with a crack of black pepper.

ABV: 45.5%

RRSP: £900