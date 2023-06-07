Brown-Forman übernimmt Japan-Vertieb ab April 2024 selbst

Brown-Forman, Besitzer so ikonischer Marken wie Jack Daniel’s oder schottischer Malts wie Benriach, Glenglassaugh und Glendronach, hat angekündigt, den Vertrieb seines Portfolios in Japan ab nächstem April selbst in die Hand zu nehmen. Dazu wird der Vetrag mit dem seit zehn Jahren für Brown-Forman agierenden Unternehmen Asahi gekündigt und eine neue Gruppe, Brown-Forman Japan, aufgestellt. Man hat bereits ähnliche Schritte in Taiwan, Südkorea und Thailand gesetzt und will nun auch Japan in Eigenregie mit den eigenen Produkten versorgen.

BROWN-FORMAN ANNOUNCES DISTRIBUTION CHANGE IN JAPAN IN 2024

Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BFA,BFB), one of the largest American-owned spirits and wine companies, announces today its plan to distribute its own brands in Japan, effective April 1, 2024.

“We would like to thank Asahi and their entire team for their partnership over the past ten years and for successfully growing our portfolio in Japan,”

said Aaron Martin, VP, General Manager, Brown-Forman Japan.

Japan is one of the world’s largest spirits markets, with a significant footprint and leading position in premium+ whiskey.

“We believe the new Brown-Forman Japan organization will drive growth through the continued development of our Jack Daniel’s Family of Brands and the broader super-premium brand portfolio in a key market,” said Ricardo Cupido, VP, Managing Director, Brown-Forman Asia. “This move is an important milestone for Brown-Forman and follows successful launches of owned distribution organizations in other regions of the world, including the recent transitions in Asia with South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand.”

Brown-Forman will continue the collaboration with Asahi until March 31, 2024.

