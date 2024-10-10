Chivas Regal 18 mit neuem Design und in einer 25 % leichteren Glasflasche

Die Blended Scotch Whisky-Marke Chivas Regal stellt heute ihr Flaggschiff Chivas Regal 18 in einem neuen Design vor. Dieses bringt diese Abfüllung nun in Einklang mit dem 2021 präsentierten zeitgenössischen neuen Look von Chivas Regal 12 (wir berichteten). Und zudem erscheint Chivas Regal 18 jetzt in einer 25 % leichteren Glasflasche, mit der sich schätzungsweise über 500 Tonnen Glas pro Jahr einsparen lassen. Auch bei der Außenverpackung gibt es, abgesehen vom Aussehen, eine Neuerung: Sie ist jetzt vollständig recycelbar.

Der neue Look von Chivas Regal 18 wird ab diesem Monat weltweit eingeführt. Mehr in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung:

CHIVAS REGAL 18 UNVEILS SLEEK NEW LOOK: 25% LIGHTER GLASS BOTTLE1, SAME AWARD-WINNING TASTE

10th October 2024, London, UK: Blended Scotch whisky, Chivas Regal, has unveiled a sleek new look for its award-winning Chivas Regal 18. Featuring a 25% glass weight reduction on its flagship 70cl bottle and fully recyclable outer packaging2, the elevated, redesigned bottle – housing the same award-winning Scotch – reaffirms not only Chivas Regal’s dedication to luxury, but also its wider commitment to reducing its environmental impact.

From this month, whisky enthusiasts around the world will experience Chivas Regal’s award-winning blend in its elevated new look. The updated bottle features a taller, prouder silhouette with rounded shoulders, and a jewel-like, layered, and multi-faceted label. The iconic Luckenbooth, a traditional Scottish symbol that embodies Chivas Regal’s heritage and values, is now positioned at the heart of the label, and embossed into the glass base. The classic Chivas Regal shield and crossed spears – now embossed into the glass for a more refined and luxurious look – signify protection and loyalty, reflecting the brotherhood of James and John Chivas, whose entrepreneurial spirit set the groundwork for the world’s first luxury whisky.

In addition to the lighter bottle, the updated – and now fully recyclable – carton features opulent gold detailing and a gold-coloured tin lid, finished with Chivas Regal Master Blender Sandy Hyslop’s signature in gold lettering. The flagship 70cl bottle’s reduction in glass weight will result in significant environmental benefits, estimated to save over 500 tonnes of glass annually based on FY24 volume sales3. The new design brings Chivas Regal 18 in line with Chivas Regal 12, which unveiled a contemporary new look in 2021, and follows the transformations of Chivas Regal Extra and Chivas Regal XV.

Nick Blacknell, Chivas Regal Global Marketing Director at Chivas Brothers, commented,

“At Chivas Regal, we are committed to continuing to premiumise our brand while making meaningful strides in sustainability. The new Chivas Regal 18 bottle not only showcases our dedication to luxury with its refined design but also highlights our ongoing efforts to reduce our environmental impact. By reducing our glass weight and transitioning to fully recyclable outer packaging, we are taking significant steps towards a more sustainable future. We are thrilled to present this elevated look to whisky enthusiasts around the world, reflecting both our heritage and our commitment to long-lasting positive change.”

The new look Chivas Regal 18 will be rolling out globally from this month. For more information, visit www.Chivas.com or follow us on Instagram @ChivasRegal.