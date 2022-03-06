DistilleryDAO sucht Interessenten für ihr Community-Destillerieprojekt

Sie haben sich einiges vorgenommen: DistilleryDAO will eine Brennerei bauen, die durch die Community finanziert und bestimmt wird (DAO steht für Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Wo die Destillerie gebaut wird (die Gründer und einige der Gründungsmitglieder stammen aus Neuseeland, das könnte zum Beispiel, wie man bei DistilleryDAO selbst sagt, eine Option sein), wann sie gebaut wird, ob man sie von Grund auf bauen soll oder eine existierende Brennerei kaufen möchte, was man neben Whisky noch produzieren will – all das festzulegen wird der Community überantwortet.

528 Mitglieder haben die DistilleryDAO bereits ins Leben gerufen, nun will man den nächsten Schritt gehen und das Projekt einer breiteren Öffentlichkeit vorstellen. Die nachfolgende Pressemitteilung tut dies, und zusätzlich haben wir für Interessierte, die tiefer in die Materie einsteigen wollen, nach der Presseaussendung ein Dokument angehängt, das den Umgang dieses NFT Projekts mit Kryptowährungen spezifiziert – sowie eine Twitter Space Unterhaltung mit dem Gründungsteam, die viele Details enthält und für das Verständnis der Projekts wohl essentiell ist.

Hier also die gesammelten Infos zu DistilleryDAO:

Global Community of Whisky Lovers Building a Distillery

A community building a distillery from the ground up.

DistilleryDAO is building a distillery that their community can visit, drink at and have a say in how it is run. The community will be involved throughout the entire development process from location to whiskey types, flavor profiles to maturation time.

The distillery will be a place for sommeliers, connoisseurs, distillers, aficionados, and even drunks, to share their passion for Liquid Sunshine and have their say in how whisky is produced.

“As the community grows, the members will help decide on everything from the location of the Distillery, events for club members, the type of whiskey they produce, and the story that is created around the brand…”

Whiskey lovers now have the opportunity to be a part of building a real-life whisky brand and casting their votes on how it should be run. This distillery will be community-driven and built from the ground up to ensure a truly spectacular space for sharing, visiting, tasting, and experiencing.

DistilleryDAO wants to share this experience together, have fun, tell stories, get to know each other, experiment with blends, and create products that will be enjoyed by people around the world, for years to come.

Not only will members have lifetime access to the Distillery, but they will also be able to gain invaluable insight from experts in the whisky community.

The members of the DistilleryDAO community love a good glass of whisky and know a thing about it too. Down at their bar , they delve into the magic & mystery behind the art of whisky-making and whisky drinking.

If you would like to find out more about this community-run distillery, contact DistilleryDAO .