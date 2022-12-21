Von der Rolf Kaspar GmbH wird uns für Sie mitgeteilt, dass es jetzt drei Abfüllungen aus der Destillerie Ardnamurchan in den westlichen Highlands neu im Handel gibt. Neben der Standardabfüllung (die jetzt neu ausgestattet ist) sind es eine Einzelfassabfüllung exklusiv für Deutschland und eine Small Batch Abfüllung im Madeira-Fass.
Hier alle Infos dazu:
Gleich drei neue Abfüllungen der Ardnamurchan Distillery im Fachhandel eingetroffen
Grade noch in der Vorweihnachtswoche treffen die neuen Abfüllungen der Ardnamurchan Distillery im Fachhandel ein. Neben der neuen Standardabfüllung in nagelneuer Ausstattung und letztmalig im Umkarton gibt es ein Small Batch in Fassstärke mit Madeira-Fass-Finish und für Deutschland eine exclusive Einzelfassabfüllung peated aus dem PX-Sherryfass (ohne Abbildung).
Ardnamurchan Single Malt
Tasting notes:
Nose: Orchard fruit, wet beach pebbles, oyster shells and eucalyptus.
Palate: Tobacco leaves, peppercorns, brine, hay bales and marzipan.
Blockchain enabled through QR code
Logo embossed clear glass bottle made from 54% recycled glass.
35% Sherry matured casks
65% Bourbon matured casks
50/50 Peated/Unpeated malted barley
Unchill filtered
Natural Colour
46.8 % ABV
Ardnamurchan Single Malt (Madeira) AD/10.22
Tasting notes:
Nose: Burnt caramel and honey coated dates. Hints of bitter walnut oil and blood orange marmalade.
Palate: Rich jasmine tea, panna cotta, waxy honey and subtle red fruits.
Beautifully balanced with hints of tobacco leaf and spice at the finish.
Deliciously elegant.
5,781 bottles worldwide
Blockchain enabled through QR code
Unpeated Spirit
Bourbon casks re-racked into Madeira
Unchill filtered
Natural Colour