Freitag, 17. Januar 2020, 17:06:57
RegionenIrlandNeue WhiskysVerkostungsnotiz

Fünf neue Abfüllungen von West Cork Distillers: Die Cask Collection

Fünf neue Abfüllungen von West Cork Distillers kommen in den nächsten Wochen auf den Markt - wir haben die Details

Glenallachie for whic

In den nächsten Tagen und Wochen dürfen wir uns auf jede Menge neue Abfüllungen von den irischen West Cork Distillers freuen (über den West Cork 16yo haben wir ja zum Beispiel bereits berichtet). Dort hat man die Range ja kräftig umgestellt – und jetzt hat man eine neue Range angekündigt die unter dem Namen Cask Collection firmiert. Die fünf neuen Abfüllungen daraus haben wir Ihnen mit den dazugehörigen Tasting Notes aufgelistet – unser Dank für die Infos dazu geht an den deutschen Importeur Kirsch Import.

Alle Whiskeys sind dreifach destilliert, dann im amerikanischen 1st Fill Bourbon Cask gelagert und danach in den jeweiligen Fässern gefinisht. Jeder Whiskey ist dann mit 43% vol. abgefüllt.

PORT CASK QUINTA DE BOEIRA PORTUGAL

  • AROMA Dried fruit with spice notes of nutmeg and black pepper. Vanilla and toffee also present.
  • TASTE The port cask finish is the sweetest of the offerings, with the aroma of the dried fruit pulling through.

CALVADOS CASK DISTILLERIE GARNIER FRANCE

  • AROMA Fresh fruit dominated by apples and white pear, with a hint of almond.
  • TASTE Dried fruit associated flavours with vanilla and almonds also coming through.

SHERRY CASK BODEGAS BARON SPAIN

  • AROMA Dried prunes, fig, sherry and vanilla notes.
  • TASTE Sweet at the beginning but then finishes dry with some spiciness present.

VIRGIN OAK CASK KELVIN COOPERAGE USA

  • AROMA Hay, oak chips, sawdust, vanilla on the nose.
  • TASTE Very light with slight fruit, but the main flavour at the end being black pepper.

RUM CASK CONSORCIO LICORERO NACIONAL PANAMA

  • AROMA Notes of honey, vanilla, caramel and chocolate on the nose. Slight fruit, but more a combination of fresh and dried.
  • TASTE Roasted flavors like coffee, toast and chocolate coming through, with a dry finish.
Vorheriger ArtikelBeam Suntory spendet AU$500.000 für Opfer der australischen Buschbrände

Unsere Partner

Kaspar Button
Partnerbutton Frank Bauer
Button Kirsch Whisky
JJCorryIW Button
Bruichladdich 125×125
St. Kilian Partnerbutton
Whiskybotschaft Button
Whiskyhaus Button
GaG Partnerbutton
Mackmyra Partnerbutton

Werbung

- Advertisement -
Irish Whiskeys Rect

Neueste Artikel

Fünf neue Abfüllungen von West Cork Distillers: Die Cask Collection

Irland
Fünf neue Abfüllungen von West Cork Distillers kommen in den nächsten Wochen auf den Markt - wir haben die Details
Weiterlesen

Beam Suntory spendet AU$500.000 für Opfer der australischen Buschbrände

Australien
Auch Diageo hat bereits für das australische Rote Kreuz gespendet
Weiterlesen

Arbikie Distillery exportiert in Zukunft auch in die USA

Highlands
Die Brennerei ist damit bereits in 15 Ländern vertreten...
Weiterlesen

Vinexpo & IWSR Drinks Market Analysis: Whisky wächst +7,9% bis 2023

Markt
Das Geschäft mit dem Whisky wird sich laut den Prognosen immer mehr nach Asien verlagern...
Weiterlesen

Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge: Söhne von Charles Maclean mit Weltrekorden im Ziel

Hintergrund
Ewan, James und Lachlan Maclean sind das erste und schnellste Brüder-Trio, das je den Atlantik überquert hat...
Weiterlesen

Das World Whisky Forum reist in die USA

USA
Die Veranstaltung findet vom 18. bis 20. Februar in der Westland Distillery statt
Weiterlesen

Killowen Distillery unterstützt Southern Area Hospiz

Hintergrund
Die nordirische Destillerie füllte hierfür ein ganz besonderes Fass ab
Weiterlesen

Serge verkostet: Springbank im Januar

Campbeltown
In diesem Jahr sind monatliche Springbank-Sessions geplant
Weiterlesen

Werbung

- Advertisement -
Timorous Beastie Rectangle 2019

Die Whiskys des Monats

Whisky des Monats Januar 2020: The Glenlivet 18yo

Exclusiv
Mag das neue Jahr auch manch Neuerung, Änderung oder Modifikation bringen. Unsere Whiskys des Monats müssen auch 2020 die bekannten und bewährten Kriterien erfüllen....
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats Dezember 2019: Mackmyra Svensk Whisky

Exclusiv
In manchen Monaten reicht eine einzige Abfüllung nicht aus, um den Whisky des Monats zu küren. Manchmal muss es schon eine ganze Destillerie sein....
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats November 2019: Die Flora & Fauna Serie

Exclusiv
Rar, selten, hochpreisig: An die Premiumisierung im Bereich Whisky haben wir uns mittlerweile gewöhnt. Und auch zur Super-Premiumisierung werden wir noch ein Verhältnis aufbauen....
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Postings

Neu: Tomatin Warehouse Six Collection 1977

Highlands
Aus ex-Sauternes-Fässern, in einer Auflage von nur 390 Flaschen.
Weiterlesen

Lotterie für The Macallan Archival Series Folio 5 startet

Neue Whiskys
Bis 22. Januar kann man in der Verlosung einer Kaufmöglichkeit für den neuen Macallan mitmachen - die Kosten dann beim Kauf: £250.00
Weiterlesen

Neu: The Dalmore 28 yo für den asiatischen Travel Retail

Highlands
Eine neue Abfüllung zum chinesischen Neujahr
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Kategorien

ÜBER UNS

Whiskyexperts ist die führende deutschsprachige Informationsquelle für Whisky und Whiskey.

Kontakt: press@whiskyexperts.net

Folgen Sie uns

© 2013-2020 Whiskyexperts

X