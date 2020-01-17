Fünf neue Abfüllungen von West Cork Distillers: Die Cask Collection

In den nächsten Tagen und Wochen dürfen wir uns auf jede Menge neue Abfüllungen von den irischen West Cork Distillers freuen (über den West Cork 16yo haben wir ja zum Beispiel bereits berichtet). Dort hat man die Range ja kräftig umgestellt – und jetzt hat man eine neue Range angekündigt die unter dem Namen Cask Collection firmiert. Die fünf neuen Abfüllungen daraus haben wir Ihnen mit den dazugehörigen Tasting Notes aufgelistet – unser Dank für die Infos dazu geht an den deutschen Importeur Kirsch Import.
Alle Whiskeys sind dreifach destilliert, dann im amerikanischen 1st Fill Bourbon Cask gelagert und danach in den jeweiligen Fässern gefinisht. Jeder Whiskey ist dann mit 43% vol. abgefüllt.
PORT CASK QUINTA DE BOEIRA PORTUGAL
- AROMA Dried fruit with spice notes of nutmeg and black pepper. Vanilla and toffee also present.
- TASTE The port cask finish is the sweetest of the offerings, with the aroma of the dried fruit pulling through.
CALVADOS CASK DISTILLERIE GARNIER FRANCE
- AROMA Fresh fruit dominated by apples and white pear, with a hint of almond.
- TASTE Dried fruit associated flavours with vanilla and almonds also coming through.
SHERRY CASK BODEGAS BARON SPAIN
- AROMA Dried prunes, fig, sherry and vanilla notes.
- TASTE Sweet at the beginning but then finishes dry with some spiciness present.
VIRGIN OAK CASK KELVIN COOPERAGE USA
- AROMA Hay, oak chips, sawdust, vanilla on the nose.
- TASTE Very light with slight fruit, but the main flavour at the end being black pepper.
RUM CASK CONSORCIO LICORERO NACIONAL PANAMA
- AROMA Notes of honey, vanilla, caramel and chocolate on the nose. Slight fruit, but more a combination of fresh and dried.
- TASTE Roasted flavors like coffee, toast and chocolate coming through, with a dry finish.