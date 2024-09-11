Glendronach eröffnet exklusive Whiskylounge im Rusacks St Andrews (mit Fotogalerie)

Wer im Rusacks St. Andrews im gleichnamigen, vor allem für Golf bekannten Ort übernachtet, der hat seit kurzem dort auch die Möglichkeit, die exklusive Glendronach-Lounge namens “Room 116” zu besuchen, die mit exquisiten und der Location angepassten Single Malts der Destillerie und jene aus Glenglassaugh und Benriach (ebenfalls im Besitz von Brown-Forman) bestückt ist und diese natürlich auch zu verkosten.

Und weil man ja nicht alle Tage ins Rusacks St. Andrews kommt, zeigen wir Ihnen und uns zur Pressemitteilung, was wir dort leider versäumen – in einer Galerie mit 11 aktuellen Fotos von dort:

THE GLENDRONACH LAUNCHES EXCLUSIVE WHISKY LOUNGE IN PARTNERSHIP WITH TOP ST ANDREWS HOTEL

The Glendronach has partnered with Marine & Lawn Hotels & Resorts flagship property, Rusacks St Andrews, to launch a whisky lounge offering exclusive experiences. Opening its doors last month, it will provide domestic and international visitors with the opportunity to taste premium whisky from the company’s vast archive, including rare casks fromBrown-Forman’s single malts portfolio no longer available for purchase.

The members’ club-inspired space, named ‘Room 116’, boasts a bespoke bar showcasing a unique whisky collection which will offer all three of Brown-Forman’s single malts which include Benriach and Glenglassaugh. The Glendronach; one of Scotland’s oldest licensed distilleries, will be the highlight offering as part of the new experience.

Since it was founded almost 200 years ago, The Glendronach has been crafting sherried single malt whisky. The Highland spirit is slowly matured in the finest Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso sherry casks sourced from Andalucia, Spain. The result is an exquisite and expressive duality of flavours, of light and dark, where robust, rich Highland spirit meets opulent Spanish flair. A true revelation in flavour.

Emily Richardson, Brown-Forman UK Marketing Director, said:

“The Glendronach is one of Scotland’s oldest licenced distilleries and one of the world’s most exceptional, richly-sherried Single Malts, so this is a hugely fitting collaboration, combining our legacy with Rusacks St Andrews which is steeped in golfing history and prominence. The new offering will provide an opportunity for guests to discover The Glendronach in an outstanding setting, combining celebrated whisky, a world renowned golf course and the best of Scotland’s hospitality.”

With bespoke packages and personalised tastings, Room 116 provides a highly curated experience for all the senses. The lounge will be available to private parties with an array of experiences on offer including whisky tastings paired with mezze boards.Officially trademarked ‘The Best View in Golf’, Room 116 overlooks the 18th green of the legendary Old Course and the Fife Coast, offering a stunning backdrop for whisky enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike.

“Rusacks St Andrews is delighted to be the UK flagship for The Glendronach, a partnership which celebrates the best of two of Scotland’s finest institutions – whisky and golf. At Marine & Lawn we bring old-world luxury and refined Scottish heritage into a new era, so The Glendronach was a natural partnership. We’re excited to showcase the distillery’s innovative craftsmanship to our valuable guests, both in Room 116 and across the wider Marine & Lawn portfolio.” Phillip Allen, President of Marine & Lawn Hotels & Resorts

The Glendronach recently marked a significant transformation with a visual relaunch – the final brand refresh of the three single malts since being acquired by Brown-Forman in 2016. Later this year the portfolio will welcome a number of releases including the Master’s Anthology comprising three expressions and additions to the ultra-premium core range with a 21, 30 and 40-Year-Old release.