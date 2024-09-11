Duncan Taylor bringt The Accolade Highland Park 1970

Aus der Gründungszeit des unabhängigen Abfüllers Duncan Taylor stammt das Fass Highland Park, das nun als The Accolade Highland Park 1970 auf den Markt gebracht wurde. vom 54 Jahre alten Highland Park aus dem Fass Nr. 3254 wurden 158 Flaschen mit einer Alkoholstärke von 42,9% vol. abgefüllt. Er reifte über die gesamte Zeit in diesem Sherryfass.

Natürlich gibt es diesen raren Whisky nicht einfach in einer normalen Flasche: In einem an einen Dolch erinnernden handgemachten Decanter wird er dargeboten, geschützt von einer kunstvoll gearbeiteten, zweitürigen Holzbox.

Die Tasting Notes lesen sich wie folgt:

Nose: This exceptional dram boasts a rich, multifaceted nose that unveils layers of leather, caramel, marzipan and a symphony of alluring red fruits, melon and soft, lingering smoke.

Palate: On the palate, the experience deepens, as the whisky seamlessly blends cherries and apricots with the gentle embrace of peat and the warmth of nutmeg. Layers of sweet woody notes, wet stones and mineral sea.

Finish: A luxurious, creamy finish that lingers with delicate spice, evoking the decadence of crème brûlée and the comforting sweetness of red apple tart tatin.