Internationale Nine Rivers Distillery in China sucht Whiskyenthusiasten als Investoren

Seit dem Spatenstich im Februar des Jahres 2022 verfolgen wir bei Whiskyexperts aufmerksam die Entwicklungen bei der Nine Rivers Distillery im Südosten Chinas. Das Projekt einer Reihe chinesischer internationaler Investoren und Whiskyliebhaber ist nun soweit, ab Mitte 2024 eigenen Spirit auf drei Forsyths Brennblasen zu produzieren, anfänglich 1,31 Millionen Liter, aber mit der Möglichkeit, die Kapazität auf 7,5 Millionen Liter auszubauen.

Jetzt lädt die Destillerie Whiskyenthusiasten zur zweiten Runde des Crowdfundings für die Destillerie ein – ab einer Beteiligungssumme von 5000 Euro ist man dabei. Mindestens 1000 neue Investoren werden gesucht, die im Gegenzug nicht nur an der Destillerie beteiligt sind, sondern auch an Entscheidungsprozessen teilnehmen können. Eine FAQ zum Crowdfunding können Sie hier lesen, die eigene Abschätzung von Chancen und Risiken muss man allerdings wie bei jedem Investment natürlich selbst vornehmen.

Jay Robertson, der CEO und Mitbegründer der Destillerie, hat uns dazu nicht nur ausführlichere Infos gesendet, sondern auch ein Set von Slides über die Destillerie als PDF – und neun Bilder, die den Bau der Destillerie zeigen.

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Nine River Distillers starts second round of crowdfunding

Nine Rivers Distillery, the crowd-funded passion of more than 260 whisky lovers, is fast approaching the completion of its first phase of construction and aims to produce spirit before the middle of 2024.

This initial phase will put Nine Rivers Distillery live with 3 stills from Forsyths in Scotland and 1.31 million LPA of production capacity, about 30% more than the Pernod Ricard project in Sichuan province. However, the project has been designed from the start to eventually reach an impressive 7.5 million LPA of production capacity, achievable by simply adding more stills to a massive 1000 square meter, open plan still room within their 1500 square meter still house.

At 7.5 million LPA, Nine Rivers Distillery will be the biggest single malt whisky distillery in China, by a long mile. Currently, the biggest single malt whisky distillery has about 3 million LPA of capacity for single malt whisky. 7.5 million LPA isn’t just going to be the biggest in China, it will rank highly on a global scale with very few single malt whisky distilleries reaching these numbers – let alone a startup.

The long-term ambition is to expand the production at the main production site. Concurrently, start constructing their own on-site cooperage (with a capacity to produce 100,000 barrels a year). Then expand across China with a number of micro-distilleries in key locations to capitalize on the growing interest in whisky across China and of course whisky tourism, events and on-site retail.

What makes Nine Rivers Distillery so unique is the fact that it is led, managed, and funded by whisky enthusiasts from all over the world. Not only do investors in this project own equity but they are involved in a significant amount of the decision-making and the support of the project.

The ambition is to have at least 1000 whisky lovers involved in the project, contributing ideas, opinions, experience, and perspectives as whisky enthusiasts, ensuring that Nine Rivers Distillery can be a producer that whisky lovers can really believe in and craft products that whisky lovers are enthusiastic to buy and consume.

This is where you, as a whisky lover, can be a part of something that’s important to you. Helping to create and support a whisky producer that really does intend to make #whiskyforthepeople

Minimum investments are €5000. We already have a number of German investors involved. Feel free to reach out to us for further information.