Spatenstich bei der Nine Rivers Distillery – der größten Single Malt Distillery in China

Am Freitag, den 18. Februar um drei Uhr morgens erfolgte in Da Chi, ein Ort im Xin Luo Distrikt, Longyan, Fujian Provinz, der Spatenstich für die nach eigenen Angaben größte Single Malt Distillery Chinas, der Nine Rivers Distillery. Die uns eigenartig anmutende Uhrzeit hat einen Grund: im Feng Shui war das ein nur alle 60 Jahre vorkommender Augenblick, die Stunde der vier schwarzen Wassertiger – und damit in der Tradition der richtige Moment, das Joint Venture zwischen China und 18 anderen Nationen zu starten.
Bevor wir Sie Ihnen das Projekt der Nine Rivers Distillery über die offizielle Pressemitteilung und einige Bauzeichnungen näher vorstellen, hier noch einige zusätzliche Daten und Fakten zum Projekt, die wir direkt vom CEO und Gründer, Jay Robertson, erfahren haben:
Hier nun die offizielle Presseaussendung:
Ground Breaking for China’s Largest Single Malt Distillery
At 3am on Friday, 18th February 2022, ground was broken and a foundation stone was laid in Da Chi village, Xin Luo district, Longyan, Fujian Province. The significance of the time being a once in 60 years event in traditional Feng Shui, the hour of the Four Black Water Tigers. The significance of the foundation stone being that upon it will be built the biggest single malt whisky distillery in China.
Nine Rivers Distillery is a project born out of a growing whisky culture in China and a network of monthly whisky events across the country. Whisky lovers who wanted to take their passion for whisky to the next level – to craft whiskies on a motivation of perfection over profit.
The project is built on a foundation of thousands of hours of research and development into all the processes that contribute to the aromas and flavors of whisky while concurrently minimizing energy usage through creating efficiencies. This has included the design and patenting of a unique still design, that complies with standards necessary to define single malt whisky (a batch distillation using a pot still made from copper) but uses less than 20% of the energy of the pot stills used in the production of Scotch whisky.
With 112 people from 19 different countries involved as Founders of the Nine Rivers Project, all united through a love of whisky, this project is a demonstration of how differences in nationality, religion and race have little relevance when synergies can be created through a shared interest. It’s also a testament to how China (despite various International narratives) welcomes International business initiatives.
On behalf of the entire Nine Rivers Distillery team, we would like to give our thanks to Dr Harley Seyedin and the American Chamber of Commerce, South China – a non-partisan, non-government, non-profit business association that exists to provide support for its members companies. It is with that strong support and introductions that enabled the Nine Rivers Distillery to reach this important milestone.