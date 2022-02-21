Spatenstich bei der Nine Rivers Distillery – der größten Single Malt Distillery in China

Am Freitag, den 18. Februar um drei Uhr morgens erfolgte in Da Chi, ein Ort im Xin Luo Distrikt, Longyan, Fujian Provinz, der Spatenstich für die nach eigenen Angaben größte Single Malt Distillery Chinas, der Nine Rivers Distillery. Die uns eigenartig anmutende Uhrzeit hat einen Grund: im Feng Shui war das ein nur alle 60 Jahre vorkommender Augenblick, die Stunde der vier schwarzen Wassertiger – und damit in der Tradition der richtige Moment, das Joint Venture zwischen China und 18 anderen Nationen zu starten.

Bevor wir Sie Ihnen das Projekt der Nine Rivers Distillery über die offizielle Pressemitteilung und einige Bauzeichnungen näher vorstellen, hier noch einige zusätzliche Daten und Fakten zum Projekt, die wir direkt vom CEO und Gründer, Jay Robertson, erfahren haben:

Dies ist die östliche Seite der Bebauung. Das Gebäude ganz links (niedriger als die beiden mittleren Gebäude) ist 50,4 Meter mal 28,4 Meter groß, was einer Grundfläche von 1431 Quadratmetern entspricht. Es ist einstöckig mit 13 Meter hohen Innendecken und Fässern, die auf einer 4-Schicht-Konfiguration palettiert sind. Hier können 8000 Fässer lagern und die enorme Innenhöhe wird zur passiven Kühlung des Lagers genutzt. Die beiden zentralen Gebäude sind 54,5 Meter x 35,4 Meter groß, was einer Grundfläche von 1929,3 Quadratmetern entspricht. Sie sind beide 4-stöckig, was insgesamt 7717,2 Quadratmeter ergibt. Sie sind funktional Spiegelbilder voneinander. Das Erdgeschoss hat eine 8 Meter hohe Decke und wird zum Mahlen, Maischen und Fermentieren verwendet. Das rechte Seitengebäude der beiden befindet sich zusätzlich über einem 1800 Kubikmeter großen Wasserreservoir, das Wasser für den Brandschutz im Notfall vor Ort vorhält. Es ist genug Wasser, um die Sprinkleranlagen nach Standards zu speisen, die den chinesischen Brandschutzvorschriften entsprechen. Die zweite Etage beider Gebäude dient der hauseigenen Mälzerei, die beiden darüber liegenden Etagen dienen der Lagerung. Das Gebäude ganz rechts (die Nordseite unseres Geländes) ist das Destillierhaus. Wiederum sind es 50,4 Meter mal 28,4 Meter. In der Mitte des Gebäudes befindet sich ein offener Destillierbereich von 28,4 x 30 Metern (852 Quadratmetern), in dem 12 x 15.000-Liter-Kupferbrennblasen untergebracht werden. Bei Vollauslastung werden wir mit 4 x 15’000 Liter Maischeläuterbottich arbeiten. 60 x 15.000 Liter Wash Backs. Die Anlage hat eine Kapazität von 15 Millionen Liter/Jahr, ohne damit auf Anschlag zu fahren. Dies könnte bei Bedarf erhöht werden, obwohl geplant wäre, weitere Standorte zu eröffnen, bevor wir diesen Bedarf haben. Jay Robertson, CEO und Gründer Nine Rivers Distilery

Hier nun die offizielle Presseaussendung:

Ground Breaking for China’s Largest Single Malt Distillery

At 3am on Friday, 18th February 2022, ground was broken and a foundation stone was laid in Da Chi village, Xin Luo district, Longyan, Fujian Province. The significance of the time being a once in 60 years event in traditional Feng Shui, the hour of the Four Black Water Tigers. The significance of the foundation stone being that upon it will be built the biggest single malt whisky distillery in China.

Nine Rivers Distillery is a project born out of a growing whisky culture in China and a network of monthly whisky events across the country. Whisky lovers who wanted to take their passion for whisky to the next level – to craft whiskies on a motivation of perfection over profit.

The project is built on a foundation of thousands of hours of research and development into all the processes that contribute to the aromas and flavors of whisky while concurrently minimizing energy usage through creating efficiencies. This has included the design and patenting of a unique still design, that complies with standards necessary to define single malt whisky (a batch distillation using a pot still made from copper) but uses less than 20% of the energy of the pot stills used in the production of Scotch whisky.

With 112 people from 19 different countries involved as Founders of the Nine Rivers Project, all united through a love of whisky, this project is a demonstration of how differences in nationality, religion and race have little relevance when synergies can be created through a shared interest. It’s also a testament to how China (despite various International narratives) welcomes International business initiatives.

On behalf of the entire Nine Rivers Distillery team, we would like to give our thanks to Dr Harley Seyedin and the American Chamber of Commerce, South China – a non-partisan, non-government, non-profit business association that exists to provide support for its members companies. It is with that strong support and introductions that enabled the Nine Rivers Distillery to reach this important milestone.