Eine Überraschung für die Fans von Jim Beam Kentucky Bourbon hat Suntory Global heute parat: Der Jim Beam Black kehrt zurück – und das mit einer aufgewerteten Rezeptur: Er ist nun als Aged 7 Years ausgewiesen und damit wohl noch reifer und runder als der beliebte Vorgänger.

Dass diese Neuausgabe nicht auf die USA beschränkt bleiben wird, ist ziemlich sicher anzunehmen – der Relaunch wird nämlich quer durchs Beet mit Flaschengrößen zwischen 50ml und 1,75 Liter stattfinden. Premiere ist heute in New York City – und das hier ist die Pressemitteilung dazu:

JIM BEAM ANNOUNCES THE RE-LAUNCH OF JIM BEAM BLACK®

The Bourbon is Elevated with a Richer Seven-Year Aged Liquid, Crafted for Shared Enjoyment

CLERMONT, Ky., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Jim Beam, the world’s number one bourbon and enduring American icon, proudly unveils the re-launch of Jim Beam Black®, now featuring an enhanced premium liquid, aged for seven years. This refined expression boasts a captivating profile with enticing notes of caramel, vanilla, and rich oak, delivering a smooth and gratifying experience for bourbon enthusiasts worldwide.

Crafted through generations under the guidance of seventh and eighth generation Master Distillers Fred and Freddie Noe, Jim Beam Black® continues the 229-year family tradition of distilling exceptional bourbon that is both accessible and remarkable.

“Jim Beam Black® is the culmination of our family’s dedication to crafting the finest bourbon. With each sip, you’re experiencing seven years of careful maturation and a tradition that has been passed down for over two centuries,”

said Fred and Freddie Noe.

“We’ve put our heart and soul into creating this bourbon, and we believe it represents the very best of what Jim Beam has to offer. It’s a testament to our commitment to quality and craftsmanship.”

In addition to its enhanced liquid, Jim Beam Black® debuts an updated packaging design, signaling a more premium and mature whiskey. The new visual identity communicates a sense of quality and refinement, reflecting the craftsmanship and tradition that defines the Jim Beam legacy.

“After seven years of patient aging in white oak barrels, something truly magical happens. The bourbon evolves into a deep, rich gold, revealing layers of complexity and depth. Jim Beam Black® is the embodiment of time well spent, meant to be shared with those you cherish.” Rashidi Hodari, Managing Director, James B. Beam Distilling Company

Jim Beam Black® will be celebrated on June 12th at “The Seventh Sense” event in New York City – a multi-sensory journey through the five traditional senses, taste, smell, touch, sight and sound, and the sixth sense of intuition. The seven-year statement will then define the seventh sense – the unspoken feeling of connection when sharing with others. Guests will raise a glass in a celebration featuring live music and bespoke Jim Beam Black® cocktails hosted by Fred and Freddie Noe.

The re-released Jim Beam Black®, best enjoyed on the rocks or served in a classic old-fashioned, is available for purchase at $24.99 SRP on ReserveBar, Total Wine, Binnys and select retailers. Available in bottle sizes ranging from 50ml to 1.75L, with an ABV of 45% / 90 proof, this beloved bourbon is set to redefine the standard of excellence in the whiskey category.

To learn more about Jim Beam Black® and its rich heritage, visit www.jimbeam.com or follow @jimbeamofficial on Instagram.