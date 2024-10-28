Justerini & Brooks feiert sein 275-jähriges Bestehen mit The Knockando Cask of Distinction 1992

Justerini & Brooks, einer der ältesten und renommiertesten Wein- und Spirituosenhändler Großbritanniens, wurde 1749 gegründet und kann somit in diesem Jahr sein 275-jähriges Bestehen feiern. In seiner neuen Boutique in der Burlington Arcade, Mayfair fand bereits eine große Jubiläumsfeier statt. Diese ergänzt Justerini & Brooks mit einer Reihe exklusiver Produkte, die in der folgenden englischsprachigen Presseaussendung vorgestellt werden (und die wir auf den für Whiskyexperts wichtigen Teil gekürzt haben).

Der Händler präsentiert The Knockando Cask of Distinction 1992, dieser 32 Jahre alte Single Malt stammt aus einem 1992 befüllten first fill, ex-Oloroso Sherry butt mit der Bezeichnung #1023. Weltweit sind nur 453 Flaschen zum Preis von £1,210 (einschließlich Zoll und Steuern) erhältlich. Wer an dieser Abfüllung interessiert ist, kann dies auf der Website von Justerini & Brooks bekunden.

Mehr in der Pressemitteilung:

JUSTERINI & BROOKS CELEBRATES 275 YEARS OF EXCELLENCE IN FINE WINE & SPIRITS WITH LAUNCH OF LIMITED SERIES

To mark this milestone, Justerini & Brooks unveiled limited-edition products celebrating its rich history and hosted an exclusive event at its new Burlington Arcade boutique, where some of the industry’s biggest names came together for an unforgettable celebration.

MONDAY 28th OCTOBER, LONDON: One of the UK’s oldest and most prestigious wine and spirits merchants, Justerini & Brooks, has proudly celebrated its 275th year by unveiling a number of exclusive products to an audience at its grand anniversary celebration at Burlington Arcade, Mayfair.

For more than two and a half centuries, Justerini & Brooks has built its reputation for curating the finest wines and spirits from world-renowned Châteaux, estates, and distilleries. With an expertly hand-selected portfolio of over 5,000 wines and spirits, Justerini & Brooks has served collectors and connoisseurs with a dedication to quality and craftsmanship, since 1749.

Founded during the reign of George II by Giacomo Justerini, driven from the start by the ambition to set a standard for quality and sophistication, the company became a pioneering force in fine wines and spirits. Standing amongst the greats of St James, the merchant prides itself for filling the famed cellars of some of the most historic and pioneering titans of the hospitality industry, and famed characters in history including Oscar Wilde. It has also been awarded the Royal Warrant by every consecutive British monarch since King George III in 1761 to Queen Elizabeth II.

Naomi Alston, General Manager at Justerini & Brooks said:

“From Giacomo Justerini’s original vision of bringing Europe’s finest wines to London, to today, 275 years later, we have remained true to our commitment to exceptional quality. Reaching this incredible milestone is a testament to our dedication and passion. As we celebrate our past, we also look forward to the future—continuing to evolve, offering exclusive experiences, and serving collectors and connoisseurs across the globe.”

To mark this momentous occasion, Justerini & Brooks has unveiled a number of exclusive products.

From bottle to cask, Justerini & Brooks gives access to some of the most sought after whiskies Scotland has ever produced. To celebrate this, the merchant presents a single bottle release from a Knockando 34-year-old cask, a key component of the J&B blend, for its 275th anniversary. Selected for one of the most prestigious cask ownership programmes, Casks of Distinction, this 1992 cask had been distilled to perfection, showcasing the expertise of the distillery’s esteemed asters of malt. Just 453 bottles are available globally, priced at £1,210 (including duty & taxes).

Tod Bradbury, Global Private Client Director – Whisky at Justerini & Brooks said:

“The Knockando Cask of Distinction is a remarkable way to honour our 275th anniversary. This exceptional cask has been nurtured for over three decades and represents the artistry and tradition behind Scotland’s finest single malts. We’re proud to offer this rare whisky as a testament to our deep roots in the whisky world.”

Earlier this month, some of the industry’s most celebrated names gathered to toast Justerini & Brooks’ 275-year legacy. Guests enjoyed a highly exclusive and elevated wine list, taken from deep within its cellars, many of which areonly reserved for the merchant’s private clients. Highlights included many ‘once in a lifetime’ vintages including spectacular wines from Bordeaux’s left and right banks, standout Napa Valley wines and large format bottles, including a Balthazar of 2010 Barolo, La Serra by Roberto Voerzio. The whisky heritage was also on display, featuring rare treasures from distillers across Diageo’s portfolio in Scotland including Talisker and Mortlach. The evening concluded with speeches and a ceremonial candle-blowing. Guests of the evening included producers from Domaine du Comte Liger-Belair, Domaine Bruno Clair, Roagna and Donnhoff.

Earlier this year, Justerini & Brooks marked the beginning of its 275th year by opening its first fine

wine and spirits boutique within London’s historic Burlington Arcade offering visitors special access

to some of the world’s finest wines and spirits.

For more information, visit: www.justerinis.com/about-us/275-years-of-justerini-brooks