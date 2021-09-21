PR: Justerini & Brooks bietet Video-Masterclass zum Thema „Die Kunst des Whiskysammelns“

Justerini & Brooks ist für Connaisseure keine Unbekannten: Mit Geschäften in London, Edinburgh und Hong Kong haben sie sich einen Ruf als Händler für erlesene Spirituosen und Weine erarbeitet.

Mit „The Art of Collecting Rare Whisky“ bietet man nun eine dreiteilige Video-Masterclass mit dem Head of Rare and Collectable Whiskies von Justerini & Brooks, Tod Bradbury an, die neben dem Zugang zum dreiteiligen Video-Kurs auch ein Tastingset mit Whiskys von Mortlach, Talisker, Johnnie Walker und The Cally bietet, sowie ein in Leder gebundenes Tasting-Buchg von Smythson.

Im Kurs, der inkl. Tasting Kit 500 Pfund kostet, geht es darum, wie man eine Sammlung aufbaut, wonach man suchen sollte und wie man verkostet, aber auch um die richtige Pflege der Sammlungsflaschen.

Mehr Details dazu hat uns Justerini & Brooks in der nachfolgenden englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung übermittelt:

JUSTERINI & BROOKS CREATE A UNIQUE MASTERCLASS EXPERIENCE ‘THE ART OF COLLECTING RARE WHISKY’

IMMERSE YOURSELF IN THE WORLD OF RARE WHISKY WITH THE UNRIVALLED EXPERTISE AND ACCESS OF JUSTERINI & BROOKS

21 September, LONDON: Justerini & Brooks has created the ultimate whisky masterclass, The Art of Collecting Rare Whisky, a three-part online guide that takes viewers on a journey of discovery to start their own rare whisky collection. Alongside three videos, the experience includes a Justerini & Brooks tasting kit featuring four samples of exquisite whiskies from Mortlach, Talisker, Johnnie Walker and ‘The Cally’, as well as a journal to record tasting notes. Providing unparalleled access to insights, guidance and tips, The Art of Collecting Rare Whisky opens for registration from today (21st September) and will be available to purchase at the end of October.

The Art of Collecting Rare Whisky invites collectors and enthusiasts to go on an exciting and personal journey of discovery into the world of Scotch whisky, bringing the passion and knowledge of industry experts directly to the viewer. Filmed in the heart of Scotland, the interactive experience hosted by Tod Bradbury, Head of Rare and Collectable Whiskies at Justerini & Brooks, provides viewers with unique insights and tips on the art of rare whiskies collection. From the carefully considered decisions that take place in the distillery to make these golden liquids to the stories behind some of the best know distilleries in Scotland. Viewers will learn how to start building a collection, what whiskies to search for and to taste, and how to look after their precious bottles.

Split into three chapters, in first chapter, viewers will be introduced to the world of rare whisky, learning how to start their own collection from the people at the heart of the industry: Dr. Craig Wilson: Master Blender, Joanne McKercher: Senior Archivist, Ewan Gunn: Global Scotch Brand Ambassador and Pierrick Guillaume: Distillery Manager at Lagavulin.

Chapter two uncovers the story of taste. Here is where you are invited to sample the whiskies in your tasting kit with Tod. Featuring drams from some of Scotland’s best-loved distilleries, both working and ‘ghost’ or closed, including: Talisker, Xpedition Oak, 43 Year Old; Mortlach, 26 Year Old; Johnnie Walker, Ghost and Rare, Glenury Royal and The Caledonian, ‘The Cally’, 40 Year Old. This chapter will deepen the viewers understanding of the spirit, learning how to identify subtle nuances in the whiskies, the notes and characteristics and the language used when describing tastes and flavours.

In Chapter three, viewers will be invited to begin crafting their own story. Providing advice on which whiskies are best suited to the viewers tastes and preferences, how to look after rare bottles and how to build a collection that is truly bespoke.

Included on the purchase of this masterclass, each participant will receive access to the three video chapters, a whisky tasting journal featuring tips, a tasting wheel guide and insights into rare whisky collecting to help individuals on their whisky journey. The offering also includes the Justerini & Brooks Tasting Kit complete with four 50ml samples of extraordinary whiskies from Talisker, Mortlach, Johnnie Walker, and The Cally, these are accompanied by a glass pipet and displayed in a Justerini & Brooks presentation box. Viewers can register from today via Justerini & Brooks’ website and will be the first to be notified once the experience is available to purchase in October.

Created by Justerini & Brooks, the fine wine and spirits merchant that has been supplying every successive British Monarch since King George III, The Art of Collecting Rare Whisky highlights Justerini & Brooks’ uniqueness as the destination for the rare whisky collector. Their access to some of the best Scotch whiskies in the world, knowledge and advice, as well as unrivalled storage services, gives collectors the opportunity to build their ideal whisky portfolio.

Register for “The Art of Collecting Rare Whisky”

via https://www.justerinis.com/the-art-of-collecting-rare-whisky/ from 21st September to be the first to receive the Masterclass.

The full digital masterclass 3- part series including a Justerini & Brooks Tasting Kit and Smythson whisky journal will be priced at £500.

About Justerini & Brooks

Justerini & Brooks was founded in 1749 and has been supplying every successive British Monarch since the coronation of King George III in 1761.

Today, Justerini & Brooks continue to look after the needs of the discerning whisky collector and connoisseur across the globe. Priding themselves on their access, expertise and personal service, Justerini & Brooks’ time-honoured relationships to many of the world’s best distilleries opens the doors to those seeking rare and collectable gems, including whiskies from lost or ghost distilleries, such as Brora and Port Ellen, alongside limited-edition releases or exclusive single cask bottlings. Justerini & Brooks is the destination for the ultimate whisky collector.