Lux Row Distillers veröffentlichen dritte Ausgabe der Blood Oath Trilogy mit Pacts 7, 8 und 9

Eigentlich sind die drei Ausgaben 7, 8 und 9 des Blood Oath Pact ja schon im vorigen Jahr erschienen (siehe hier), und auch die Ausgabe 10 ist bereits veröffentlicht worden (wir berichteten an dieser Stelle) – aber wie damals bereits angekündigt, hat man jeweils 1400 Flaschen der bei Sammlern sehr begehrten Bourbon-Serie der Lux Row Distillers zurückgehalten, um damit die dritte Trologie, die in einer Holzbox präsentiert wird, zu bestücken. Diese erscheint nun im September, wie die nachfolgende Pressemitteilung erläutert. Der Preis der drei für US-Verhältnisse sehr lange gereiften Abfüllungen im Set: 799,99 Dollar (der Preis hat sich übrigens zur zweiten Ausgabe 2021 nicht erhöht):

Lux Row Distillers releases the third edition of its Blood Oath Trilogy featuring Pacts 7, 8 and 9

Highly collectible bourbons will be available in September

Three is a magic number – especially when it involves a trilogy of sought-after bourbons. Lux Row Distillers announced the release of Blood Oath Trilogy – Third Edition, the latest collection of limited-release bourbons, or “Pacts,” created by Lux Row Master Distiller John Rempe. Featuring 750mL bottles of Pacts 7, 8 and 9, this latest Trilogy has a limited supply of 1,400 sets and is available at a minimum suggested retail price $799.99, which reflects the quality and scarcity of these bourbons. Shipments of the latest Blood Oath Trilogy will begin in September.

For a decade Rempe has sought out famous and forgotten rare bourbons and bottled them in combinations for his limited-release Blood Oath Pacts. Not to cater to anyone’s loyalties, he promises to choose and make the best he knows, but never to reveal where he finds his bourbon. With each Pact, he sets aside a limited number of bottles for his Trilogy editions, which are released every three years.

The third edition of the Blood Oath Trilogy contains Pacts 7, 8 and 9 – reserved since 2021, 2022 and 2023, respectively – and is packaged in a custom black wooden display box designed to highlight each Pact’s distinctive label. Each of the three carefully crafted Pacts is bottled at 98.6 proof (49.3% ABV) and will never be repeated.

Blood Oath Pact 7 is a blend of a 14-year ryed bourbon and two 8-year ryed bourbons, one of which was finished in casks that held Sauternes, a sweet white wine from the Bordeaux region of France. The casks impart a nose of caramel, oak and honey with flavor notes of apricots, honey and peaches.

Blood Oath Pact 8 features a 14-year ryed bourbon, an 11-year ryed bourbon and an 8-year ryed bourbon finished in Calvados casks, which held apple or pear brandy from the Normandy region in France. The casks lend tasting notes of apple on the nose, with hints of vanilla and cinnamon, as well as flavor notes of ripe apples, juicy pears, butterscotch and subtle hints of chocolate.

Pact 9 rounds out the Trilogy with a blend of a 16-year ryed bourbon, a 12-year ryed bourbon and a 7-year ryed bourbon finished in Oloroso Sherry casks from the Sherry Triangle region in southwest Spain. These casks bring out tasting notes of sweet sherry with hints of ripe fruit and spicy oak on the nose.

“Blood Oath is a passion project for me. Each new Pact brings together everything that I love about creating memorable bourbons – from the unique blends to the cask-aging. This third Trilogy edition is something truly special and I’m looking forward to sharing this unique collection of bourbon history with our fans.” Lux Row Master Distiller John Rempe.