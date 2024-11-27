Neu: Chivas Extra Smoky Cask Selection (mit Cocktail-Rezepten)

Zunächst, im November, exklusiv in der Türkei, danach dann weltweit: Pernod Ricard bringt eine neue Abfüllung unter der Extra Range ihres weltbekannten Blends: Der Chivas Regal Extra Smoky Cask Selection erhielt ein Finish in Whiskyfässern, die zuvor getorften Whisky enthielten und verbindet damit die weiche Charakteristik des Chivas Regal mit einer distinktiven Rauchnote.

CHIVAS REGAL BRINGS A SMOOTH AND SMOKY TWIST TO ITS EXTRA RANGE WITH NEW EXTRA SMOKY CASK SELECTION

Chivas Regal Extra Smoky Cask Selection is the latest expression to be released from the iconic blended Scotch, combining the richness of the traditional Chivas Regal house style with the gentle taste of smooth smoke. Launching exclusively in Turkey before being rolled out globally, this new blend has been selectively finished in smoky whisky casks previously housing peated whisky, bringing additional depth and flavour to the renowned Chivas Regal Extra range.

Smoky casks have always been an integral part of the Chivas Regal blend, but previously these notes were very subtle on the palate. Chivas Regal Extra Smoky Cask Selection takes these notes to a new level, further elevating the smoky flavours and delivering a more distinctive smoky character to the smooth, deep flavours of the blend. The new expression features rich notes of spiced apples and roasted chestnuts on the nose, with fresh cranberries, sweet caramel, and gingerbread on the palate – finished with star anise and a warming touch of bonfire smoke.

Sandy Hyslop, Chivas Regal Master Blender, comments:

“With a focus on quality and a spirit of innovation, we are always seeking to elevate the experience for the modern whisky drinker – and Chivas Regal Extra Smoky Cask Selection does just that. By driving the idea of adding ‘extra’ flavour to our whiskies through new and exciting extra cask finishes, we are responding to consumer demand and exploring new flavour profiles in Scotch. The deep and rich notes in our latest expression bring a new and sophisticated edge to the Chivas Regal Extra range, offering whisky lovers a smooth and smoky tasting experience.”

The primary focus on flavour within the Chivas Regal Extra range sets it apart from other products in the Chivas Regal portfolio, reflecting the adventurous tastes of today’s drinkers. The launch of Chivas Regal Extra Smoky Cask Selection is supported by a range of easy-to-make-at-home cocktail recipes including Smoky Espresso and Smoky Basil Smash, providing consumers with a modern Scotch whisky taste experience. These innovative cocktails are crafted to enhance the versatility of the smoky blend, offering whisky enthusiasts a fresh and exciting way to experience Chivas Regal. Whether it’s a smoky twist on a classic cocktail or a completely new creation, these serves make it simple for consumers to explore and enjoy the distinct character of Chivas Regal Extra Smoky Cask Selection in a unique way. This initiative not only caters to the growing consumer demand for new flavour profiles in Scotch but also opens up new and engaging drinks experiences, making sophisticated whisky cocktails accessible to all.

The packaging of Chivas Regal Extra Smoky Cask Selection is specifically designed to reflect the smoky hues of the blend, featuring charcoal colouring and golden flowing lines throughout. These elements are intertwined with the classic Chivas Regal shield and crossed spears, symbolising protection and loyalty, reflecting the brotherhood of James and John Chivas, whose entrepreneurial spirit set the groundwork for the world’s first luxury whisky.

Chivas Regal Extra Smoky Cask Selection joins four other unique expressions in the Chivas Regal Extra range, each carefully crafted with a distinct flavour profile imparted from casks such as Irish Whiskey, Tequila, Rum and Oloroso Sherry.

Chivas Regal Extra Smoky Cask Selection launches exclusively in Turkey this November before being rolled out globally. For more information, and to stay up to date with all the latest Chivas news, visit www.Chivas.comor follow us on Instagram @ChivasRegal.

Tasting Notes:

​​​​​Nose​: Spiced apples, vanilla custard, malt biscuits, honeycomb, charred pineapple and roasted chestnuts.​​

​​​​Taste​: Fresh cranberries, juicy orchard fruit, vanilla cheesecake, sweet caramel and gingerbread is followed by star anise and warming bonfire smoke.​​

​​​​Finish:​ Sweet and dry with enduring peat smoke.​​

Chivas Regal Extra Smoky Cask Selection Cocktails:

Smoky Espresso

Ingredients:

40ml Chivas Extra Smoky Cask Selection

20ml Espresso

20ml Coffee liqueur

10ml Sugar Syrup

Ice: Cubed

Garnish: Charred Marshmallow

Method:

Add the Chivas Regal Extra Smoky Cask Selection, fresh espresso, coffee liqueur, and sugar syrup into a cocktail shaker. Fill the shaker with cubed ice. Shake for about 15-20 seconds to chill and combine the ingredients thoroughly. Strain the mixture into a chilled martini glass or your preferred glass. Garnish with a charred marshmallow. To char the marshmallow, use a kitchen torch or carefully heat it over an open flame until it is lightly charred. Serve and enjoy responsibly!

Smoky Basil Smash

Ingredients:

50ml Chivas Extra Smoky Cask Selection

20ml Fresh Lemon Juice

20ml Sugar Syrup

6 Fresh Basil Leaves

Ice: Cubed

Garnish: Basil Leaf & Charred Star Anise

Method:

Add the Chivas Regal Extra Smoky Cask Selection, fresh lemon juice, sugar syrup, and fresh basil leaves into a cocktail shaker. Fill the shaker with cubed ice. Shake for about 15-20 seconds to chill and combine the ingredients. Strain the mixture into a glass of your choice. Garnish with a fresh basil leaf and a charred star anise.

Serve and enjoy responsibly!