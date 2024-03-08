Neu: Lochlea Ploughing Edition (Second Crop)

Die neueste Abfüllung aus der Lowland-Brennerei Lochlea (mit John Campbell als Distillery Manager) ist da: Die kleine Destillerie nahe Kilmarnock stellte die Lochlea Ploughing Edition (Second Crop) vor. Es ist die vierte und letzte Ausgabe der second crop-serie und ist der einzige Whisky im Jahreskreis, der ein definitiv rauchiges Profil aufweist, wird er doch in ex-Islay Casks gelagert (aus welcher Destillerie sie stammen, wird nicht benannt, ist aber relativ offensichtlich).

Der mit 46% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllte Lochlea Ploughing Edition (Second Crop) wird in Deutschland über den Importeur Kirsch Import erhältlich sein (und sicher noch einmal gesondert vorgestellt) – derweilen haben wir als tiefergehende Informationsquelle die internationale Presseinfo für Sie

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Lochlea gives a nod to Islay for new seasonal release: Ploughing Edition (Second Crop)

Multi award winning, family-owned Lochlea Distillery in Ayrshire is delighted to launch the fourth and final release from its Second Crop series of the distillery’s seasonal releases: Ploughing Edition (Second Crop).

The release of Ploughing Edition (Second Crop) marks winter on the farm when the fields are ploughed in preparation for spring’s sowing season in the months ahead. It is also the only Lochlea whisky with a distinctive smoky profile, achieved through it being matured exclusively in 100% ex-Islay 200 litre casks.

Inspired by this season, coupled with Production Director John Campbell’s Ileach (Islay) heritage, Ploughing Edition (Second Crop) gives John the chance to talk about his homeland and the influence it brings to Lochlea’s whisky profile, whilst also celebrating the beauty of winter on the farm itself.

John grew up on Islay and, up until he joined Lochlea in 2021, had spent his life living and working on the Inner Hebridian island – firstly as a lobster fisherman, then more famously as Laphroaig’s renowned Distillery Manager for 27 years. His move to Lochlea in 2021 marked his first time living and working off the island and on Scotland’s mainland, whilst still in the whisky industry he is so passionate about.

John said:

“We are excited to share our new Ploughing Edition (Second Crop) that shows the experimental side of Lochlea that we are always looking to explore more. As Islay whiskies are so well respected and much loved, we wanted to ensure we tip our hat to this unique style of whisky carefully and done in the right way.” “We know people love Islay whiskies – with Ploughing Edition (Second Crop) we want to play on our fruit-forward, characterful and biscuity Lochlea house style and give it a special Islay twist using casks that have spent a significant amount of time housing and maturing some of Islay’s finest single malts.”

Ploughing Edition (Second Crop) has been matured solely in 200 litre ex-Islay barrels giving it a distinctive earthy, peaty character, whilst the previous Ploughing Edition (First Crop) in 2023 was matured in both peated quarter casks and ex-Islay barrels, revealing more charcoal smoke characteristics.

Lochlea’s seasonal releases are as follows:

Ploughing Edition: released in winter when the fields are ploughed in preparation for spring.

Sowing Edition: inspired by spring when the seed is sown for the year’s barley crop.

Harvest Edition: inspired by the annual harvest on the farm.

Fallow Edition: reflects the season of autumn on the farm when the fields are left fallow to rest after a busy harvest.

As with all of Lochlea’s whiskies, Ploughing Edition (Second Crop) is non-chill filtered – it has been bottled at 46% and has an RRP of £51.50. It is available from Lochlea stockists from 7th March 2024 onwards.

In addition to the seasonal limited edition releases, Lochlea has a core whisky expression available all year round – Our Barley. This unpeated single malt has been matured in a combination of three different casks: first fill ex-bourbon, Oloroso sherry casks and STR barriques, all of which add depths of flavour to the spirit. Launched in July 2022, Our Barley has received much acclaim as a superb example of a young non-age statement (NAS) Lowlands whisky, made entirely from the distillery’s own home-grown barley.

Ploughing Edition (Second Crop) – Tasting notes:

Nose: fresh green apple, signature Lochlea cereal

Palate: succulent fruit, freshly cut summer hay

Finish: sea salt, lingering peaty embers

ABV: 46%

About Lochlea Distillery:

Lochlea was originally a 222 acre livestock farm before being purchased by Neil and Jen McGeoch in 2006. After much consideration of the future of the farm and a successful trial to grow its own barley in 2015, the couple transformed the land and existing farm buildings into a fully-operational distillery in 2017 and started distilling the following year. The farming side has remained a unique part of Lochlea, with the move into barley production – paving the way for Lochlea to be one of the very few fully grain-to-cask distilleries in Scotland. It also has a rich Scottish heritage with strong links to Robbie Burns, with the bard having worked and lived on the farm a several years.