Neu: Penderyn Icon of Wales #9 – The Headliner

Einige unserer Leser werden sich daran erinnern, dass wir vor fast genau einem Monat bereits den Penderyn Icon of Wales #10 vorgestellt haben, anlässlich der Teilnahme des walisischen Fußballteams an der WM in Qatar. Die Nummer 10 folgte damals der Nummer 8, und dazu wurde angemerkt, dass man die 10 aus aktuellem Anlass vorgezogen habe und die Nummer 9 nachreichen werde. Das ist jetzt geschehen.

Penderyn Icon of Wales #9 – The Headliner ist dem walisischen Premierminister, David Lloyd George (1863-1945), gewidmet (mehr dazu dann untenstehend von der Destillerie). Er wurde mit 46% vol. in die Flasche gefüllt und stammt aus jamaikanischen Rumfässern und Ruby Port-Fässern. Auch die Tasting Notes zu ihm finden Sie nachstehen.

Die Abfüllung wird auch bei uns in den Handel kommen, in UK kostet er 55 Pfund. Hier alle Infos zu dieser Abfüllung:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Penderyn Icon of Wales #9 – The Headliner

The 9th in Penderyn’s Icons of Wales Edition whiskies is called The Headliner. The only Welsh Prime Minister, David Lloyd George (1863-1945), was a social reformer, created the premium whisky industry, became a symbol of the national reawakening of Wales, and created more headlines than any other 20th century statesman.

During the first World War, David Lloyd George, MP for Caernarfon Boroughs and Chancellor of the Exchequer, realised that heavy drinking was doing more damage to the population than all the enemy submarines put together. His Immature Spirits Act of 1915 attempted to raise taxation, and created ‘opening hours’, in an attempt to limit the amount of drinking open to workers.

Reputable whisky producers were already maturing their whisky in oak barrels, but some rogue distillers were selling immature spirit straight from the still. Whilst this legislation would have placed financial burdens on distilleries, the ‘3 years and one day’ rule – meaning that whisky had to be in a cask for this period – helped create a premium product. As the reputation of new, mature whiskies gradually spread, the industry revived.

Today whisky exports generate billions for the UK economy. Penderyn Distillery is now in over 50 countries, and we are proud to be part of the premium whisky industry which David Lloyd George accidentally created.

Tasting Notes:

Nose: Red berries, strawberries and cream; a hint of cranberries, light oak and vanilla. Nutmeg and cinnamon spice.

Palate: Rich sweet flavours of dried fruits, salted caramel, floral honey and a spicy kick of black pepper with a tannin dryness.

Finish: Sweetness, fading into a dry-yet-fruity finish.