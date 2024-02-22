Giancarlo Bianchi wird Sales Director der Holyrood Distillery

Giancarlo Bianchi, bislang für Penderyn in Wales tätig, wechselte mit Beginn dieser Woche als Sales Director zur Edinburgher Holyrood Distillery.

Wir wünschen Giancarlo viel Freude und Erfolg im neuen Aufgabenbereich – und bringen hier die Pressemitteilung der Holyrood Distillery dazu

Holyrood Distillery appoints Giancarlo Bianchi as Sales Director

Edinburgh’s Holyrood Distillery, has appointed Giancarlo Bianchi as the new Sales Director.

Bianchi joins the urban distillery after 13 years at Penderyn Distillery in Wales. Initially joining Penderyn Distillery as visitor centre manager in 2011, Bianchi worked across the business before taking the role of Executive Director of Sales and Marketing in 2021.

Commenting on the new appointment, Managing Director, Huw Wright, said,

„We are looking forward to welcoming Giancarlo to the team. Giancarlo’s passionate and collaborative style, coupled with the breadth and depth of his experience will be instrumental in delivering strong and sustainable business growth as we enter an exciting time for Holyrood Distillery.”

In October 2023 the award winning distillery launched its inaugural single malt whisky, Arrival with its second release, Single Cask Release #147, launching last month (January 2024) and selling out within hours.

Giancarlo added,

„I have joined an immensely creative new wave Scotch distillery at a very exciting time. Holyrood are paving the way with a truly fresh and innovative approach, and not just in whisky. I can’t wait to get started, and am looking forward to working with such a great team.“