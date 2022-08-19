Neu: Penderyn Icons of Wales #10: Yma O Hyd – schon bald im Handel

Der neue Penderyn Icons of Wales #10: Yma O Hyd ist da – und er erscheint zur Feier der Teilnahme des walisischen Fußballteams an der WM noch vor der Nummer neun.

Die neue Abfüllung ist derzeit nur für UK-Kunden im Vorverkauf erhältlich, wird aber schon bald auch in unseren Landen im Handel erscheinen.

YMA O HYD

Penderyn Icons Of Wales #10

We’re delighted to inform you that a wonderful new Icons of Wales Whisky Edition can be ordered for pre-sale, priced at £40.

YMA O HYD will be delivered from next week onwards, before it goes on general sale.

YMA O HYD

This is the patriotic anthem written by Dafydd Iwan, which has been adopted by the Red Wall (Welsh football supporters). It is produced in partnership with FA Wales as their official whisky for the Wales campaign at the World Cup in 2022. And of course, we wish Wales every success in the World Cup!!

For more info, click the More Info button beneath the product on the Online Store.

This 70cl bottle has an abv of 43%, and is matured in American Rye Casks.

Tasting Notes

Nose: Fragrant, floral with baking spices, toffee, caramel, baked apples and pears.

Palate: Smooth with notes of sweet caramel, sultanas, baked apples with cinnamon; pepper & oak spices with a hint of ginger & cloves.

Finish: A caramel sweetness with herbal notes and peppery spices.

(Some of you may be wondering where Icons of Wales Edition #9 is! We planned the launch of Icons #9 but as Wales qualified for the World Cup, we decided to produce YMA O HYD first. Icons #9 will be released next month.)