Neu: Teeling Distillery Exclusive Black Forest Vermouth Cask

Ein recht ungewöhliches Finish, dank der etwas lockereren Regularien in Irland, stellt die Teeling Distillery heute vor: das nur in der Brennerei und in deren Webshop erhältliche Teeling Distillery Exclusive Black Forest Vermouth Cask. Für 60 Euro kann man diese Sonderabfüllung kaufen – und wir bringen Ihnen hier mehr Infos direkt von der Teeling Distillery in Dublin dazu:

Teeling Whiskey Releases Special Bottling: Distillery Exclusive Black Forest Vermouth

The first of it’s kind at Teeling Whiskey Distillery and one of our most exciting bottlings yet in our Distillery Exclusive Range! We are delighted to announce the newest addition to our Range of Distillery Exclusive Whiskeys with the new Teeling Distillery Exclusive Black Forest Vermouth Cask!

This release follows on from the unique range of earlier bottlings of Teeling Whiskey Distillery Exclusive, which have all focused on unique wood types including Chestnut Casks, Hungarian Virgin Oak, Chinkapin American White Oak and even native Irish Oak.

With our Distillery Exclusive blended Irish whiskey we use our award-winning Small Batch base of grain and malt whiskey aged in bourbon casks in order to explore the unique effect that unusual styles of wood have. Exclusive to our Online Shop our Distillery Exclusive is the perfect gift to the whiskey lover in your life!

Tasting Notes

Nose – Burst of orchard fruits such as peach and cherries intermingle with hints of jasmine, sage, and rose, followed by a mellow vanilla sweetness.



Taste – Velvery mouthfeel with notes of wild berries, green tea, wood, liquorice and clove.



Finish – Long warming finish with peppermint, Elderberry, tarragon and apricots.