Speyside

Neu: The Macallan Fine & Rare 2000

Die erste Fine & Rare Abfüllung mit in diesem Jahrtausend destilliertem Spirit

Im Jahr ihres 200. Jubiläums setzt The Macallan ihre Serie Fine & Rare fort und veröffentlicht in dieser das erste Bottling, das in diesem Jahrtausend destilliert wurde. Am 24. Februar 2000 wurde er Spirit für The Macallan Fine & Rare 2000 destilliert. Dieser reifte dann 24 Jahre im Fass Nr. 27, einem sherry seasoned European oak cask, bevor der Whisky mit 55 % Vol. in die Flaschen kam.

Ein Verkaufspreis für The Macallan Fine & Rare 2000 sind weder bei Whiskyintelligence noch auf der Website von The Macallan, dafür allerdings Tasting Notes:

COLOUR Autumnal Russet.

AROMA Rich, resinous nose with hints of sweet fresh vanilla, ground coffee, white chocolate, brazil nuts and a dusting of cinnamon.


PALATE Toffee brittle, chocolate coated raisins, rich oak, gentle hints of blackberry and cranberries with subtle cinnamon throughout.

FINISH Long with lingering spice, rich oak and citrus peel.

Littlemill veröffentlicht zweite Abfüllung der Vanguards Collection
Kavalan stellt limitiertes Whisky-Duo zum 15-jährigen Jubiläum vor

