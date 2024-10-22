Littlemill veröffentlicht zweite Abfüllung der Vanguards Collection

Schottlands älteste lizenzierte Brennerei setzt ihre Vanguards Collection fort und veröffentlicht Littlemill Vanguard Chapter Two. Destilliert am 4. Oktober 1976 in der mittlerweile Lost Distillery, reifte der Whisky zunächst in refill bourbon barrels, und wurde 1996 in refill American oak hogsheads umgefüllt. Hier konnte der Malt weitere 27 Jahre reifen, bis Master Blender Michael Henry den optimalen Zeitpunkt für die Veröffentlichung festlegte. Abgefüllt mit 44,9 % Vol. und in natürlicher Farbe sind weltweit nur 250 einzeln nummerierte Flaschen zum Preis von £14,500 (etwa 17.400 €) erhältlich.

Vanguards Chapter Two ist eine Hommage an Jane Macgregor. Sie war distillery manager bei Littlemil und vermutlich eine der ersten Frauen in der Geschichte, die 1823, im Jahr, in dem der Excise Act verabschiedet wurde, eine Lizenz für eine Destillerie dieser Größenordnung besaß. Unter ihrer Leitung erlebte die Destillerie einen deutlichen Produktionsanstieg, und sie wurde unwissentlich eine der ersten von vielen Frauen, die bis heute die Welt des Whiskys prägen. Glaskünstlerin Bethany Wood, Inhaberin von Blowfish Glass, ließ sich von Janes Geschichte inspirieren und fertigte 250 Flaschenverschlüsse aus Glas, wobei sie Werkzeuge aus Janes Lebzeiten verwendete.

LITTLEMILL UNVEILS THE SECOND RELEASE FROM ITS VANGUARDS COLLECTION, WHICH PAYS HOMAGE TO THE PIONEERING SPIRIT OF THE DISTILLERY’S UNSUNG HEROES

Scotland’s oldest licensed distillery, Littlemill, has unveiled its oldest aged statement to date, a remarkable 47 Year Old single malt, which marks the second release from its Vanguards Collection.

The Vanguards Collection was launched last year as a new annual series from Littlemill, which, following the distillery’s untimely closure in 1994, will draw on its most precious reserves to release a single expression each year for four years.

First distilled on the 4th of October 1976, this exceptional liquid was initially laid down in refill bourbon barrels, before being recasked into refill American oak hogsheads in 1996. It was left to mature for a further twenty-seven years, until Master Blender, Michael Henry, determined the optimum moment for release.

The result is an extraordinarily rare window into the past, complemented by Littlemill’s signature style with bursts of elderflower, summer hedgerow, delicate honey and nutmeg on the nose with a silk-like mouthfeel of crisp apple, pears, and honeysuckle, followed by long layers of fruit and spice.

The Vanguards Collection was created to celebrate Littlemill’s legacy and the trailblazers who worked at its helm; a series of vanguards who innovated with technology and processes to leave an indelible mark on the whisky world.

Vanguards Chapter Two pays homage to Jane Macgregor, Littlemill distillery manager and believed to be one of the first women in history to hold a license for a distillery of scale in 1823, the same year the Excise Act passed. Under her leadership, the distillery witnessed a significant increase in production, and she unknowingly became one of the first of many women who are now shaping the world of whisky today.

The latest release will celebrate the ceilings she broke through in her pursuit of success. Her legacy will be revived via a new partnership with glass artist, Bethany Wood, owner of Blowfish Glass, located at the heart of the UK glassmaking community on the Stourbridge Crystal Mile.

Drawing inspiration from Jane’s story, Bethany has crafted 250 stunning glass bottle stoppers using tools from the same era as Jane.

Using a foot tool – an implement employed by early glassmakers to produce wine glass feet – Bethany creates the disc base. She then attaches coloured molten glass bubbles that, when exposed to gas, develop beautiful metallic hues. The bubbles are delicately bounced upon the disks, and the top layer is intentionally smashed to reveal a mesmerising ripple effect. This deliberate smashing effect is a metaphor for Jane’s journey, symbolising the glass ceilings she shattered during her career.

By using traditional glassmaking techniques and tools, Bethany not only honours Jane’s legacy but also bridges a connection to historical craftsmanship. This collaboration between Jane’s enduring spirit and Bethany’s artistic expertise creates a powerful narrative of perseverance, innovation, and triumph over adversity.

Each stopper, no two alike, incorporates striking metallic hues, inspired by Littlemill’s copper stills and the Scottish water which plays such an integral role in whisky making. It is presented in the door of a luxurious wooden display cabinet, carefully integrated into the design so it can be viewed from the outside or displayed on the inside.

The liquid is housed within a Glencairn Crystal decanter with delicate cuts which take inspiration from the glass ceilings Jane and Bethany broke through. Each cabinet also houses a branded 50ml miniature and a hardback book of the Littlemill story, so the very few lucky custodians of this exceptional single malt can explore and enjoy Scotland’s most fascinating whisky tale with an exquisite dram.

Founded in 1772 in Bowling, West Dunbartonshire, Littlemill was at the forefront of innovation for its time. It closed in 1994 before it was lost to a fire in 2004. Since then, Master Blender, Michael Henry, has held guardianship of the last remaining casks.

Michael Henry, Master Blender at Loch Lomond Group, owners of Littlemill, said:

“Between Littlemill’s founding and its lamentable closure, a remarkable story of innovation took place. It is a story rarely told but one that touches the whole world of whisky. By far the most fascinating part is the stories of the people who we know were quietly overturning traditions, shaping the distillery for what it would become. “A story of that measure requires a whisky of remarkable quality, so it is fitting that now is the time we release our oldest aged statement to date. Like any whisky of this age, it takes time, patience, and careful monitoring to know when the moment has come to release it. I was inspired by my predecessors and their innovations which shaped Littlemill’s character. With them always in mind, we have crafted a dram full of classic Littlemill delicate, summer-like notes.”

Nick Bradley, Prestige Portfolio Manager at Loch Lomond Group, owners of Littlemill, added:

“The unsung heroes of Littlemill passed into history long before the significance of their contributions could ever be applauded, which is why the Vanguards Collection raises a dram to them, their entrepreneurial spirit and craftsmanship which helped to shape the last precious drops of this incredible distillery. Today, the Vanguards Collection offers a fortunate few a rare glimpse into our legacy. “When considering the Collection, we wanted to celebrate and revive the past by bringing alive the spirit of Littlemill’s pioneers. There is a real joy in finding and collaborating with artists and kindred spirits who are keeping their traditional crafts alive in today’s age. Bethany Wood is a champion of craftsmanship with her own innovative style of art, making her the ideal collaboration to explore Jane’s legacy with us.”

Bethany Wood, owner of Blowfish Glass, added:

“There are so many wonderful parallels between our two crafts. Steeped in tradition, I see glassmaking as a performance that has been very carefully planned – whisky has the same requirements in artistry, precision and patience. Both art forms rely on the craftsmanship of people, and I love that our creative interpretations are what make each output unique every time. “Being a female in a traditional trade, I was inspired by Jane’s story and the ceilings she broke through for her era. This paired with a new affection for Scotland’s west coast and all its beauty provided me with the vision to craft these beautiful stoppers which will make a wonderful addition to this truly incredible whisky release. These stoppers are not just functional pieces but artistic representations of Jane’s journey.”

Bottled at cask strength of 44.9% ABV and natural colour, only 250 individually numbered bottles are available worldwide, priced at £14,500.

Vanguard Chapter Two will be available for purchase via enquiry through the Littlemill website and other specialist retailers. For further information visit www.littlemilldistillery.com.

Tasting Notes

Nose : Starts coastal and saline, before floral bursts of elderflower, early summer hedgerow and rose petals, with delicate honey sweetness and elegant oak spice of cinnamon and nutmeg.

: Starts coastal and saline, before floral bursts of elderflower, early summer hedgerow and rose petals, with delicate honey sweetness and elegant oak spice of cinnamon and nutmeg. Palate : Silk-like mouthfeel, mouthwatering fruits, crisp green apple and pears, fresh pineapple with grapefruit and lime citrus, honeysuckle and gentle nutmeg spice.

: Silk-like mouthfeel, mouthwatering fruits, crisp green apple and pears, fresh pineapple with grapefruit and lime citrus, honeysuckle and gentle nutmeg spice. Finish: Long with layers of fruit and spice. Green fruits continue into the finish with gooseberry and kiwi before waves of warming cinnamon spice.