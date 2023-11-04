Neue Dornoch Distillery der Thompson Brothers erhält Baugenehmigung

„Ein teures Stück Papier“ – so nennen die Thompson Brüder die offizielle Baugenehmigung für die neue Dornoch Distillery (wir berichteten im Vorjahr über die 7 Millionen Pfund teuren Pläne hier).

It’s an expensive piece of paper…

As many of you are aware, over the past year, we’ve navigated through numerous hurdles in our quest to obtain planning permission for our new distillery in Dornoch. This dream, nurtured for many years, took a significant step forward in September 2022 when we initiated the first phase—a community consultation here in Dornoch. The primary goal was to secure support from fellow Dornoch businesses, community groups, and local residents. The response we received was overwhelmingly positive, bolstering our confidence as we submitted our planning application in December 2022.

Fast forward 11 months, and we are thrilled to share the incredible news with all of you: We have officially been granted planning permission for our new distillery, boasting a production capacity of 200,000 litres of pure alcohol per year, two new bonded warehouses, and a visitor centre/shop. We are now the proud owners of a very expensive piece of paper…

We simply can not express how grateful we are for the unwavering support you have provided us over the past few years, especially throughout this challenging 11-month journey. This process has been arduous, and countless individuals have played pivotal roles in helping us achieve our goal. Your kind words of encouragement and unwavering confidence in us have been a constant source of motivation.

In gratitude for your support, we’re delighted to offer you something special. Throughout November and December, we are extending a 10% discount on all products available on our website! Simply use the code „planning23“ at checkout to redeem this exclusive offer. (Please note: This discount does not apply to live ballot products.)

We hope that this small token of appreciation conveys our heartfelt thanks for the incredible support you’ve provided us throughout this challenging year.

With much appreciation and warmth,

The Dornoch Distillery Team