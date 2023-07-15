Whiskyfun: Angus verkostet einen Kessel Buntes mit fünf Paarungen

Glenrothes, Glen Spey, Dornoch Distillery, Cragganmore und Glenfarclas – diese fünf Brennereien stellen die Kandidaten für die samstägliche Verkostung, die wie üblich Angus MacRaild bestreitet. So breit gestreut wie die Auswahl der Drams sind diesmal auch die vergebenen Punkte – sie reichen von 78 bis 93, tendieren aber eher nach oben.
Schauen wir uns die Verkostung einmal als Tabelle an:
|Abfüllung
|Punkte
|Glenrothes 1989/1996 (60%, Scotch Malt Whisky Society #30.9, 279 bottles)
|78
|Glenrothes 30 yo 1966/1997 (62.2%, The Bottlers, cask #15260)
|90
|Glen Spey 25yo 1990/2016 (48.1%, OB ‚Casks of Distinction‘, cask #2540, hogshead, 204 bottles)
|85
|Glen Spey 14 yo 2008/2022 (54.8%, Watt Whisky, ex-Islay cask finish, 267 bottles)
|85
|Dornoch 5 yo 2017/2022 (58.3%, OB, cask #2, 1st fill bourbon octave, 91 bottles)
|85
|Dornoch 4 yo 2018/2023 (57.9%, OB, cask #129, 75 bottles)
|90
|Cragganmore 31 yo 1972/2003 (51.5%, Scotch Malt Whisky Society #37.22 ‚Orange Blossom‘)
|87
|Ballindalloch Castle 1970/1989 ‚Private Stock‘ (58.3%, Ballindalloch Castle, sherry)
|92
|Glenfarclas ‚105‘ (60%, OB, US import, mid-1990s)
|88
|Glenfarclas 50 yo 1955/2005 ‚Celebrating the bicentenary of John Grant’s birth‘ (44.4%, OB, sherry, 110 bottles)
|93
Und als Titelbild haben wir uns diesmal den Punktesieger ausgesucht, die Destillerie Glenfarclas…