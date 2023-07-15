Samstag, 15. Juli 2023, 16:25:44
HighlandsSpeysideVerkostungsnotiz

Whiskyfun: Angus verkostet einen Kessel Buntes mit fünf Paarungen

Bis auf einen Ausreißer nach unten gibt es heute durchgängig sehr gute bis exzellente Bewertungen in der Verkostung durch Angus MacRaild

Glenrothes, Glen Spey, Dornoch Distillery, Cragganmore und Glenfarclas – diese fünf Brennereien stellen die Kandidaten für die samstägliche Verkostung, die wie üblich Angus MacRaild bestreitet. So breit gestreut wie die Auswahl der Drams sind diesmal auch die vergebenen Punkte – sie reichen von 78 bis 93, tendieren aber eher nach oben.

Schauen wir uns die Verkostung einmal als Tabelle an:

AbfüllungPunkte

Glenrothes 1989/1996 (60%, Scotch Malt Whisky Society #30.9, 279 bottles)78
Glenrothes 30 yo 1966/1997 (62.2%, The Bottlers, cask #15260)90
Glen Spey 25yo 1990/2016 (48.1%, OB ‚Casks of Distinction‘, cask #2540, hogshead, 204 bottles)85
Glen Spey 14 yo 2008/2022 (54.8%, Watt Whisky, ex-Islay cask finish, 267 bottles)85
Dornoch 5 yo 2017/2022 (58.3%, OB, cask #2, 1st fill bourbon octave, 91 bottles)85
Dornoch 4 yo 2018/2023 (57.9%, OB, cask #129, 75 bottles)90
Cragganmore 31 yo 1972/2003 (51.5%, Scotch Malt Whisky Society #37.22 ‚Orange Blossom‘)87
Ballindalloch Castle 1970/1989 ‚Private Stock‘ (58.3%, Ballindalloch Castle, sherry)92
Glenfarclas ‚105‘ (60%, OB, US import, mid-1990s)88
Glenfarclas 50 yo 1955/2005 ‚Celebrating the bicentenary of John Grant’s birth‘ (44.4%, OB, sherry, 110 bottles)93 

Und als Titelbild haben wir uns diesmal den Punktesieger ausgesucht, die Destillerie Glenfarclas

