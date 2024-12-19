Penderyn Distillery in mehr als 50 Ländern vertreten

Auf ein erfolgreiches Jahr 2024 blickt die walisische Penderyn Distillery mit ihren Standorten zurück, trotz dem Einstellen der Produktion in der Brennerei in Swansea im August dieses Jahres wegen des „geänderten wirtschaftlichen Umfelds“ (das Besucherzentrum dort hat nach wie vor geöffnet. Ungeachtet dessen hat man die globale Ausdehnung des Vertriebs der Marke in mehr als 50 Länder der Welt als ein wichtiges Ziel gesetzt – und erreicht.

In einem Presseartikel stellt man die aus der Sicht des Unternehmens wichtigsten Meilensteine bei der Expansion dar:

Penderyn Distillery: Flying the Flag for Wales in Over 50 Countries in 2025

Penderyn Distillery, the renowned producer of award-winning Welsh whisky, is proudly representing Wales on the global stage, with its products now available in over 50 countries worldwide. This milestone achievement underscores the distillery’s commitment to sharing Welsh craftsmanship and heritage with whisky enthusiasts across the globe.

Stephen Davies, CEO of Penderyn Distillery, says:

„We’re thrilled to be ambassadors for Wales in the international spirits market. Our presence in over 50 countries is a testament to the quality of our whisky and the growing appreciation for Welsh craftsmanship worldwide.“

Penderyn’s global expansion has seen remarkable success in various regions:

Asia Pacific Growth

The distillery has reported unprecedented growth across Asian markets in 2024, particularly in China and Taiwan. Nicole Liu, Penderyn’s brand manager and ambassador for Asia, has achieved a tenfold increase in Asian sales since joining the company in 2021.

Liu commented,

„The Asian market has shown particular enthusiasm for our Dragon series, especially Penderyn Legend. Our unique selling proposition lies in our distinctive use of Madeira casks, setting us apart from the Sherry cask-finished whiskies common in the region“.

Strategic Expansion in India

Penderyn has made significant strides in India, the world’s third-largest single malt whisky market. The distillery recently appointed Dhall Foods & Beverages Pvt Ltd as its first Indian distributor, positioning itself to capitalise on the country’s burgeoning whisky market, valued at approximately USD$18.38 billion.

Simon Roffe, Director of Business Development at Penderyn says: „We have seen strong progress in both domestic and travel retail business in India, and it is a strategic market for long-term opportunities“.

Travel Retail Success

Penderyn’s presence in international travel retail has expanded significantly. The distillery’s products are now available in major Indian airports, including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and most recently, Bengaluru. This expansion in travel retail is part of Penderyn’s strategy to double its travel retail business by 2025.

South American Venture

Following its success in Asia, Penderyn has set its sights on the South American market. With whisky revenues in the region projected to reach US$6.04 billion in 2023, this move represents an exciting new frontier for Welsh whisky.

European and Global Reach

Penderyn’s chairman, Nigel Short, recently undertook a journey to Ukraine, demonstrating the company’s commitment to its international partners and highlighting the growing global appreciation for Welsh whisky.

Unique Production and Heritage

Penderyn’s success is attributed to its unique production methods, including the use of Faraday stills – a legacy of the late Dr. Jim Swan. The distillery’s Welsh heritage has proved particularly appealing in international markets, with recent research in Japan revealing 39% consumer awareness for Welsh whisky.

Expansion at Home

As Penderyn continues to conquer global markets, it has also expanded its operations in Wales. The company opened its third distillery at Swansea Copperworks in June 2023, following the launch of its Llandudno facility in 2021. These award-winning distilleries, each holding the Visit Wales Gold Award, offer tours and masterclasses, further promoting Welsh whisky tourism.

Looking Ahead

Penderyn Distillery is committed to further expanding its global footprint while maintaining its strong Welsh identity. The company’s success in over 50 countries demonstrates the international appeal of Welsh whisky and positions Penderyn as a leading player in the world whisky category.