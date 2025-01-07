Penderyn Distillery freut sich über Anerkennung der Single Malt Welsh Whisky’s Geographical Indication (GI) in Japan

Neben Lammfleisch von den Orkney-Inseln, schottischem Whisky, schottischem Wildlachs und 34 anderen regionalen Spezialitäten aus Großbritannien hat nun auch Single Malt Welsh Whisky den Status der Geographical Indication (GI) in Japan erlangt.

Eine geografische Angabe (GI) ist ein geistiges Eigentumsrecht, das für Produkte verwendet wird, deren Qualitäten oder Merkmale auf einen bestimmten geografischen Ursprung zurückzuführen sind. Sie sind ein Zeichen der Authentizität und erleichtern natürlich auch das Marketing im Ausland, was walisische Brennereien freut, die sich exportmäßig in Japan engagieren – wie zum Beispiel die Penderyn Distillery, von der wir die nachfolgende Pressemitteilung erhielten:

Welsh Whisky Triumph: Penderyn Distillery Secures Landmark Japanese Market Protection

In a significant breakthrough for Welsh spirits, Penderyn Distillery has celebrated the formal recognition of Single Malt Welsh Whisky’s Geographical Indication (GI) status in Japan, opening unprecedented export opportunities for the pioneering Welsh whisky producer.

Stephen Davies, CEO of Penderyn Distillery, highlighted the strategic importance of this achievement:

„Japan is an important market for world-class single malt whisky, making it a key target market for Penderyn Single Malt Welsh Whisky. We have a great partner (Whisk-E) and together we plan to build awareness and reputation for our unique brand from Wales.“

The geographical indication, established on the 24th July 2023, represented a critical milestone for the Welsh whisky industry, providing legal protection and authenticity for Welsh whisky exports to Japan’s discerning market.



Japan, with its 124 million consumers and status as the world’s fourth-largest economy, presents a lucrative opportunity for Penderyn. The distillery has already seen remarkable success in Asian markets, selling 10,000 cases across the Asia Pacific region in 2024.



Under Davies‘ leadership, Penderyn has transformed from a local Welsh distillery to an international brand. The company now operates three facilities with a production capacity of 900,000 litres of pure alcohol annually, equivalent to approximately 2.5 million bottles of whisky.



The Japanese market recognition is part of Penderyn’s broader international strategy. Nicole Liu, Penderyn’s Asia manager, emphasised the potential: „Our Dragon series, especially Penderyn Legend, resonates strongly with Asian consumers seeking unique, premium whisky experiences.“



This achievement supports the UK government’s Plan for Change, boosting British food and drink exports. The geographical indication protects against imitation and ensures Japanese consumers receive an authentic, high-quality product.



Penderyn Distillery’s success in securing Japanese market protection represents more than a commercial victory—it’s a testament to Welsh craftsmanship, innovation, and the growing global reputation of Welsh whisky.



As Davies succinctly puts it:

„This recognition in Japan will be a great achievement to support our export strategy.“