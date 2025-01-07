Penderyn Distillery in Swansea wird Heimat für Cygnet Gin

Die im Sommer 2023 eröffnete Penderyn Distillery in Swansea hat im Juli des Vorjahres die Produktion von Whisky temporär eingestellt und damit auf die verringerte weltweite Nachfrage reagiert. Nun hat man mit dem walisischen Cygent Gin der Mezzosopranistin Katherine Jenkins und des Filmemachers Andrew Levitas eine Kooperation eingegangen, die die Swansea Distillery von Penderyn zur Markenheimat des Gins macht.

So werden dort Masterclasses für Cygnet im Tastingroom abgehalten, und wenn man dem Inhalt der untenstehenden Presseaussendung folgt, wird ein Teil des Equipments (nämlich die für Penderyn so typische Faraday-Still) dort auch zur Produktion von Cygnet Gin eingesetzt. In Folge bedeutet das wohl, dass man auf eine weitere Whiskyproduktion in Swansea zumindest mittelfristig verzichten wird, jedenfalls was durchgängige Produktion betrifft.

Penderyn Whisky wird nach wie vor im Stammhaus der Gruppe produziert – einen Bildbericht von unserem Besuch dort können Sie hier sehen.

Cygnet Gin Partners with Penderyn Distillery at Swansea’s Historic Copperworks

In an exciting new chapter for Welsh heritage and luxury spirits, Cygnet – The World’s Most Luxurious Gin – founded by renowned Welsh mezzo-soprano Katherine Jenkins OBE and social-impact filmmaker Professor Andrew Levitas, has found a new home at the historic Penderyn Copperworks Distillery in Swansea.

About a partnership which brings together two of Wales’s most celebrated names in a perfect blend of tradition, craftsmanship, and innovation Stephen Davies, CEO of Penderyn Distillery, comments:

“We are absolutely thrilled to be partnering with Katherine and Andrew on this exciting venture. Cygnet Gin is a truly remarkable product, and we’re honoured to welcome them into the Penderyn distillery. Katherine’s passion for quality, innovation, and her love for Wales aligns perfectly with our own values. This collaboration is a natural fit for Penderyn, and we look forward to opening the distillery doors to fans of this exceptional brand.“

In over two decades as an artist and Great Campaign Ambassador, Katherine Jenkins OBE, is as passionate as ever about shining a spotlight on Welsh heritage, culture, and business around the world. Cygnet Gin is an extension of this passion…

„I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership with the Iconic Penderyn Distillery. Cygnet embodies the essence of my homeland – it’s incredible natural beauty, the warmth & passion of our people and the unparalleled care with which we make our products – and as such the only home I could imagine for it, is the Historical Copperworks Distillery with our friends at Penderyn” Katherine Jenkins OBE

The Penderyn Copperworks Distillery in Swansea is located in the original copperworks site, which in its time was one of the largest in the world. Within the visitor center guests will learn about the history of the site, access the Distillery Hall to see the unique copper Faraday Stills used for Cygnet, visit the Cask Warehouse, and enjoy the stunning Tasting Bar where they are welcomed to explore award-winning Penderyn Whisky and Cygnet Gin. Tours, tastings, and master classes for both brands will be available, with a dedicated by invitation only Cygnet experiential space set to open in 2026.

Andrew Levitas also expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration:

“This partnership represents the absolute best in luxury craft spirits and will hopefully bring further attention to Wales and the fusion of artistic expression, heritage, and innovation blossoming all around us. As the voice of luxury gin, Cygnet is positioned to pioneer a new frontier for the category and Penderyn is the ideal new home for us and Cygnet’s 6th generation Master Distilling team. We look forward to welcoming visitors to our new home.”

The award-winning Penderyn Distillery, established in 2000, has a well-deserved reputation for producing some of the finest single malt whiskies in the world. Penderyn’s commitment to craftsmanship, innovative techniques, and Welsh heritage has earned them a passionate following and numerous accolades. The business welcomes Cygnet gin and its credentials as the World’s Most Luxurious Gin with open arms and believe that their support and long earned world-class reputation will undoubtedly make a positive impact.

About Penderyn Distillery:

www.penderyn.wales



Penderyn Distillery is a multi-award-winning Welsh distillery best known for its exceptional single malt whisky. Located in Swansea, the Brecon Beacons and Llandudno, Penderyn combines traditional Welsh craftsmanship with innovative production techniques, creating world-class spirits that celebrate Wales’s rich heritage. Penderyn’s products have earned global recognition, with their whisky collection being enjoyed by connoisseurs and collectors alike. With a commitment to excellence, Penderyn is a name that represents the very best of Wales in the world of spirits.



About Cygnet Gin:

Founders Katherine Jenkins OBE, the Voice Of A Generation and The 21st Century’s Most Successful Classical Singer, and professor & film-maker Andrew Levitas, set out to change the paradigm in gin when they embarked upon their journey with Cygnet. In doing so they created a luxury spirit that stands alone; Cygnet 22 is enjoyable neat, balancing sustainability with understated luxury. Owing to its disruptive approach Cygnet has defied the gin category norms.

Following launch in 2023 Cygnet has disrupted the bar scene with exceptional liquid credentials, reinvigorating passion into luxury gin cocktails as well as establishing itself as the perfect sipping serve, neat on the rocks.

The World’s Most Luxurious Gin, Cygnet 22, is presented in “Eirlys” (the Welsh term for “snowdrop”) a hand-blown, hand-constructed decanter. This functional work of art defines luxury sustainability via iconic table service, and as a mindful gifting solution as a re-usable luxury lightweight decanter. The award-winning gin has achieved industry recognition not only for its striking vessel, but the exceptional liquid within. Distilled using 22 of the finest botanicals, including Manuka Honey, alongside the purest Welsh water, Cygnet 22 has achieved industry accolade for its complex flavour, married with velvety smooth mouthfeel and lingering silky-smooth finish.

In its premier year the Cygnet Collection has achieved an unprecedented reaction from the industry, with an accolade of Gold Medals and presence across the luxury on & off trade, showcasing the excellence of liquid craftsmanship and design expertise, in turn solidifying the position as a luxury leader in the spirits industry.