Penderyn Distillery gewinnt Auszeichnung und erweitert Distribution mit Dhall Foods & Beverages Pvt Ltd nach Indien

Die walisische Penderyn Distillery informiert in einer aktuellen Aussendung über einige interessante Entwicklungen, die die Brennerei und ihre Entwicklung betreffen. So hat man bei den Spiritz Achiever’s Awards 2024 in Delhi eine Goldauszeichnung gewonnen – und mit der Dhall Foods & Beverages Pvt Ltd in Indien einen potenten Distributor gefunden.

Hier die News aus Wales:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Penderyn Distillery Celebrates International Success with Prestigious Gold Award and Strategic Indian Market Expansion

Penderyn Distillery, the renowned Welsh whisky producer, proudly announces its recent achievement of a prestigious GOLD award for excellence at the Spiritz Achiever’s Awards 2024 held at Le Méridien Gurgaon, Delhi.

This accolade, recognising outstanding craftsmanship in whisky production, coincides with the distillery’s strategic entry into India, the world’s third-largest single malt whisky market, marking a significant milestone in Penderyn’s global growth strategy.

Award-Winning Excellence

The gold medal awarded at the prestigious Spiritz Achiever’s Awards 2024 underscores Penderyn Distillery’s unwavering commitment to producing world-class single malt whiskies.

This recognition comes at a critical time for the distillery, reinforcing its status as a premium spirits brand with a growing international presence.

Penderyn’s unique production methods and dedication to quality have consistently garnered acclaim, and this latest award highlights its exceptional whisky craftsmanship on a global stage.

Stephen Davies, CEO of Penderyn Distillery, expressed his pride in the dual achievement:

„Winning this gold award and expanding our presence in the Indian market represents a remarkable moment for Penderyn. It validates our dedication to exceptional whisky-making and our ability to compete on the international stage. We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead in India.“

Strategic Entry into Indian Market

Penderyn Distillery recently appointed its first Indian distributor, Dhall Foods & Beverages Pvt Ltd, positioning itself to capitalise on the burgeoning opportunities within India’s whisky market, valued at approximately USD$18.38 billion.

This partnership is set to enhance Penderyn’s visibility and accessibility throughout India, leveraging Dhall’s extensive distribution network.

Dhall Foods & Beverages Pvt Ltd, one of the oldest and leading importers and distributors of premium global alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages products and fine waters, has established itself as a trusted name in the industry for over 5 decades.

With a distribution footprint that spans both the domestic market and travel retail, Dhall is well-positioned to elevate Penderyn’s brand presence across India.

Simon Roffe, Director of Business Development at Penderyn, shared his enthusiasm about the partnership:

„Congratulations to our partners in India, Arjun Dhall and the team at Dhall Foods & Beverages Pvt Ltd. With a clutch of Gold Medals as well as being awarded the Biggest Supplier of the Year Travel Retail for the 6th year in a row at the recent Spirits Conclave and Achievers, it’s fantastic to see Penderyn Distillery’s classic Madeira Finish single malt Welsh whisky winning Gold too. We have seen strong progress in both domestic and travel retail business in India, and it is a strategic market for long-term opportunities.“

Arjun Dhall, Director of Dhall Foods & Beverages Pvt Ltd, echoed this sentiment:

„We are thrilled to partner with Penderyn Distillery to introduce their award-winning single malts to the Indian market. Our commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with Penderyn’s dedication to quality, and we believe that together we can create a significant impact in the whisky landscape of India.“

Market Potential and Global Reach India’s whisky market is among the fastest-growing in the world, and Penderyn Distillery’s entry is strategically timed to capitalise on this growth. As consumer preferences shift towards premium and artisanal spirits, Penderyn aims to attract discerning whisky drinkers who value craftsmanship and quality. The distillery’s current export operations extend to over 50 countries worldwide, and the addition of India represents a key step in its ambitious global expansion plans. Key highlights of Penderyn Distillery’s recent developments include:

GOLD award at the Spiritz Achiever’s Awards 2024 for excellence in whisky craftsmanship.

Appointment of Dhall Foods & Beverages Pvt Ltd as the first Indian distributor in February 2020.

Targeting India’s US$18.38 billion whisky market, tapping into a growing demand for premium spirits.

Expanding exports to over 50 countries worldwide, further solidifying Penderyn’s global footprint.