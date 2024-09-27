Penderyn Distillery gewinnt Doppelgold und Gold bei der New York World Spirits Competition

Mit Doppelgold und Gold wurde die walisische Brennerei Penderyn (einen Bildbericht über unseren Besuch dort vor zwei Jahren können Sie hier sehen) bei der New York World Spirits Competition gleich mehrfach ausgezeichnet. Penderyn Legend gewann Doppelgold, Penderyn Sherrywood und Penderyn Hiraeth jeweils eine Goldmedaille.

Mehr zu den Preisen und Statements von Stephen Davies, dem CEO der Penderyn Distillery im Presseartikel, den wir von der Brennerei erhalten haben:

Penderyn Distillery Triumphs at New York World Spirits Competition

Welsh Whisky Producer Secures Double Gold and Gold Awards for Exceptional Spirits

Penderyn Distillery, Wales’ premiere whisky producer, has once again demonstrated its world-class craftsmanship by securing top honours at the prestigious New York World Spirits Competition (NYWSC) 2024.

The distillery’s Penderyn Legend expression was awarded the coveted Double Gold medal, while Penderyn Sherrywood and Hiraeth (from the Icons of Wales series) each received Gold medals, further cementing the distillery’s reputation for producing exceptional Welsh whisky.

Stephen Davies, CEO of Penderyn Distillery, expressed his enthusiasm for the recognition:

“This is a fantastic result for us. We have now won over 140 international gold and double gold awards, which is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our entire team. I’m particularly grateful to our staff for the meticulous work they put into crafting our whiskies, including Aista Phillips, our Master Blender, and Laura Davies and Bethan Morgans from our distilling team.”

The New York World Spirits Competition, part of The Tasting Alliance Competitions, is renowned for its rigorous judging process and is considered one of the most influential spirits competitions globally. Winning medals in this competition represents a significant milestone for any producer seeking industry recognition and validation of their product’s quality.

Penderyn Legend, the Double Gold winner, is a signature expression that embodies the distillery’s commitment to producing smooth, flavourful Welsh whisky. Matured in bourbon barrels and finished in Madeira casks, Legend offers a harmonious blend of subtle complexity and approachable taste, making it an ideal introduction to the Penderyn range.

The Gold-winning Penderyn Sherrywood showcases the distillery’s expertise in cask finishing, with its rich, sherried notes complementing the underlying character of Penderyn’s signature spirit. Hiraeth, part of the Icons of Wales series, pays homage to Welsh culture and history while delivering a premium whisky experience that has now been internationally recognised.

Davies says:

“These awards from the NYWSC are particularly meaningful as they reflect the growing global appreciation for Welsh whisky. At Penderyn, we’re not just producing spirits; we’re crafting a legacy that represents the best of Wales on the world stage. Our unique copper single-pot still, designed by Dr. David Faraday, allows us to create a spirit of extraordinary purity and quality, which forms the foundation of all our award-winning expressions.”

The success at the NYWSC 2024 follows a string of international accolades for Penderyn Distillery, underscoring the consistent quality and innovation that defines the brand. As Welsh whisky continues to gain prominence in the global spirits market, Penderyn remains at the forefront, driving recognition and respect for this emerging category.

“Looking ahead, we’re excited to continue pushing the boundaries of whisky-making,” Davies says. “These awards inspire us to explore new flavours, experiment with different cask types, and maintain the high standards that have brought us this far. We’re proud to be ambassadors for Welsh whisky and are committed to introducing more spirits enthusiasts around the world to the unique character of our products.”

Penderyn Distillery’s award-winning whiskies are available in select markets worldwide and through the distillery’s online shop. Whisky enthusiasts and collectors are encouraged to experience these internationally acclaimed expressions and discover the distinctive taste of Welsh whisky.