Baufirma ISG in Liquidation – Arbeiten an Portintruan seit einer Woche eingestellt

ISG construction and Elixir Distillers Limited have worked closely together, for a number of years, on our Islay distillery build. During this time, we have built strong relationships with all the ISG staff and contractors, who have been working hard to deliver our project. Our thoughts are with everyone directly affected by this developing situation and we will not be commenting further on the future of the build project at this time.

Georgie Crawford, Distillery Manager