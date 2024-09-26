Diageo veröffentlicht Special Release 2024

Sie haben sich im Lauf der Zeit gewandelt, die Special Releases von Diageo: Waren Sie vor Jahren immer auch mit sehr alten Abfüllungen besetzt, hat man sich seit geraumer Zeit darauf konzentriert, im Rahmen der Special Releases eher ungewöhnliche Fässer der Brennereien im Besitz des Konzerns vorzustellen. Diesmal finden sich im Special Release 2024:

Roseisle 12 Year Old

Caol Ila 11 Year Old

Benrinnes 21 Year Old

Mortlach NAS

Talisker 8 Year Old

Singleton Glen Ord 14 Year Old

Oban 10 Year Old

Lagavulin 12 Year Old

Mit diesen acht Bottlings möchte man wieder, so wie im Vorjahr, unter dem Motto “what if” die verschiedenen Geschmacksrichtungen vorstellen, die durch die Fasskompositionen erlebbar werden und die nicht unbedingt den Erwartungen entsprechen solle – so zumindest die Intention von Dr Stuart Morrison, dem Master Blender hinter den Abfüllungen.

Details zu allen Abfüllungen können wir Ihnen hier bieten – die Preise, die wir erhalten haben, sind allerdings in Dollar gehalten. Wir rechnen sie nicht um, weil sie natürlich nicht für den deutschen Markt kalkuiert sind. Sobald wir von Diageo Deutschland Material erhalten, werden wir es hier ergänzen.

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

DIAGEO ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF ‘SPIRITED XCHANGE SECOND EDITION’ – THE 2024 SPECIAL RELEASES SINGLE MALT SCOTCH WHISKY COLLECTION

‘Spirited Xchange Second Edition’ pushes the boundaries of flavour to offer an unparalleled journey of rarity, richness and imagination – a tale woven with the threads of whisky craft and creativity.

SCOTLAND, 26th September 2024 – Today marks the unveiling of Diageo’s ‘Spirited Xchange Second Edition’ Special Releases Single Malt Scotch Whisky collection, a testament to the artistry of craft and flavour exploration. This year’s theme, ‘Spirited Xchange Second Edition’, continues to challenge expectations in craft and whisky experiences by asking ‘what if’?, a simple yet provocative question designed to push further into the realms of flavour and the edges of craft. While this is the second instalment of the Spirited Xchange theme, it builds on the two decades long legacy of Special Releases, a collection that has continuously celebrated exceptional and rare whiskies.

Each expression in this collection is a canvas for innovation, showcasing how curiosity and creativity can reshape flavour and craftsmanship. It’s about redefining the very essence of some of the most iconic brands through exploratory cask combinations and unexpected flavour profiles.

‘Spirited Xchange Second Edition’ is an exploration into the uncharted territories of taste, crafted under the guidance of Master Blender Dr. Stuart Morrison. It features eight rare and collectable Single Malts.

“Each year, our Special Releases collection showcases hand-selected, distillery-first expressions that push the boundaries of traditional whisky-making. This year’s collection is a continuation of the Spirited Xchange that delves deeper into flavour exploration, experimenting with various cask combinations that challenge expectations. This collection is about curiosity and what happens when you challenge yourself to think ‘what if’. This has led us to explore a variety of exciting maturation techniques, from selecting a novel combination of casks for The Singleton, to taking both Ramandolo white wine and Sangiovese red wine casks to finish Mortlach and bringing a totally new dimension of flavour to its unmistakably umami identity. We are excited for whisky lovers to experience it.”

Master Blender, Dr. Stuart Morrison

‘Spirited Xchange Second Edition’ presents an array of rare and collectable one-of-a-kind unique expressions. It explores a range of ages and spirit characters, presenting newfound depths of complexity, and unfolding distinctive layers of flavour.

Mortlach ‘Midnight Dusk’, finished in sweet Ramandolo white and Sangiovese red wine casks. It drapes the palate with layers of umami and fruit. Its unusual flavour profile makes this an excellent option for the aperitivo moment. RSSP: $300

Talisker ‘Tidal Churn’, captures Talisker distillery’s deep-rooted maritime heritage. This expression channels the ocean’s dynamic forces, utilising a stone-spun method. The process, inspired by the ocean’s swirling churn, sees the powerful rotations of stone against wood, wearing away the char with stones and water. After the stone spinning, the casks are gently re-toasted, before finishing the whisky. This method reveals new depths of flavour, unveiling a surprising duo of sweet flavours – pear and apple – beneath Talisker’s signature maritime smoke. RSSP: $105

The Singleton ‘Autumn Walk’ brings together a combination of casks – ex-bourbon, rejuvenated ex-wine, and refill casks. It is then finished with European Oak and unique Pyrenean Oak cask-ends. The result is a complex and flavourful malt, offering sweet, spicy, and slightly dry notes evocative of an autumnal stroll in the Pyrenees. RSSP: $155

Lagavulin ‘Fireside Tales’, matured in first-fill ex-Bourbon and refill casks, reveals unexpected depths of sweetness and an enchanting finish. This whisky unfolds a tale of smoke tenderly tamed into a whisper, dressed in notes of toffee and vanilla, with a sprinkling of spice. RSSP: $180

Benrinnes ‘Grand Crescendo’ is the oldest expression in the collection. This 21 Year Old distinguished liquid emerges from a symphony of maturations – American Oak wine casks, European Oak casks, and rejuvenated casks with charred ends. RSSP: $480

Roseisle ‘Origami Kite 2’, this is the second ever expression from the Roseisle distillery, matured in first-fill ex-Bourbon and refill casks. Its smooth, creamy texture carries the craftsmanship and spirit of Roseisle into new dimensions of taste. RSSP: $150

Caol Ila ‘Ambrosial Feast’, an unusually unpeated expression that intertwines creamy, nutty nuances with a burst of green apple. Matured in refill and rejuvenated ex-wine casks specifically chosen to enhance the distillate’s inherent fruity qualities, this whisky reveals the lighter, smoother side of Caol Ila, inviting a reimagining of the Islay classic. RSSP: $110

Oban ‘Coastal Orchard’, this vibrant expression is finished in new fresh charred American Oak barrels that have been freshly seasoned with Oloroso sherry and harmoniously blended with refill casks, creating a liquid landscape where coastal air meets the richness of orchard fruits. RSSP: $120

The ‘Spirited Xchange Second Edition’ collection is brought to life through our partnership with exceptional talents of photographers such as award-winning Ben Thouard and world-renowned Till Janz. Their masterfully captured images transform each whisky’s unique character into compelling visual stories that enhance the product concept. These images go beyond mere representation, they are thoughtfully crafted to highlight the distinctiveness of the collection, showcasing the innovative essence and unique appeal of each expression.

The 2024 Special Releases collection will be available in limited quantities from specialist Scotch Whisky retailers and malts.com